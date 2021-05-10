Roundup: Kylan Boswell of Corona Centennial comes through in the clutch

Kylan Boswell, a sophomore guard for Corona Centennial, refused to let his team lose Monday night in a fantastic nonleague basketball game against host Ribet.

He made a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded in regulation to send the game into overtime. He finished with 29 points as Centennial came away with a 79-75 victory. Another sophomore guard, Jared McCain, clinched the win with two free throws with six seconds left in OT.

Centennial (13-1) trailed the entire game in regulation after opening a 2-0 lead. Ribet (3-`1) is loaded with top players. Tre White finished with 21 points, Tyler Powell 20 and Barrington Hargress 14.

Kylan Boswell with the game-tying three. It’s OT for Centennial and Ribet. pic.twitter.com/bWtNNsKuQh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 11, 2021

But the Huskies stayed in attack mode and got hot in the fourth quarter. When Mike Price of Ribet missed the second free throw of a one-and-one with seven seconds left in regulation, Centennial had a chance. That’s when Boswell delivered his game-tying three. Donovan Dent finished with 20 points, McCain 12 and Aaron McBride 10 to support Boswell.

Mater Dei 65, Laguna Beach 32: Wilhelm Breidenbach had 16 points to hand Laguna Beach its first defeat.

Baseball

Corona 6, King 1: In a key Big VIII League game, Ethan Schiefelbein threw a complete game with eight strikeouts.

Thousand Oaks 11, Calabasas 0: The Lancers (19-0) received a shutout from pitcher Miles Weiss. Charlie Saum had three RBIs.

Laguna Hills 3, Irvine University 0: Scotty Kato threw a one-hit shutout, striking out seven.

Etiwanda 7, Chino Hills 5: Jack Holman and Abraham Zapata homered for the Eagles.

Beckman 7, Portolo 0: Three pitchers combined for the shutout. Ashton Kanegae went three for three.

Banning 6, San Pedro 4: Anthony Joya struck out seven in five innings, and Shiloh Abito had three RBIs.

Corona Santiago 7, Roosevelt 2: Mario Landeros had two hits, and Brandon Downer contributed three RBIs.

Agoura 2, Westlake 1: The Chargers won the game in the 11th inning.

Softball

Norco 8, Corona Centennial 0: Stevie Hansen struck out eight and walked none.

San Pedro 13, Venice 2: Sierra Sandoval had four RBIs to help San Pedro improve to 7-0.