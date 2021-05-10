Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Roundup: Kylan Boswell of Corona Centennial comes through in the clutch

Corona Centennial's Kylan Boswell scored 29 points Monday night and made a three-pointer at the buzzer in regulation.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Kylan Boswell, a sophomore guard for Corona Centennial, refused to let his team lose Monday night in a fantastic nonleague basketball game against host Ribet.

He made a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded in regulation to send the game into overtime. He finished with 29 points as Centennial came away with a 79-75 victory. Another sophomore guard, Jared McCain, clinched the win with two free throws with six seconds left in OT.

Centennial (13-1) trailed the entire game in regulation after opening a 2-0 lead. Ribet (3-`1) is loaded with top players. Tre White finished with 21 points, Tyler Powell 20 and Barrington Hargress 14.

But the Huskies stayed in attack mode and got hot in the fourth quarter. When Mike Price of Ribet missed the second free throw of a one-and-one with seven seconds left in regulation, Centennial had a chance. That’s when Boswell delivered his game-tying three. Donovan Dent finished with 20 points, McCain 12 and Aaron McBride 10 to support Boswell.

Mater Dei 65, Laguna Beach 32: Wilhelm Breidenbach had 16 points to hand Laguna Beach its first defeat.

Baseball

Corona 6, King 1: In a key Big VIII League game, Ethan Schiefelbein threw a complete game with eight strikeouts.

Thousand Oaks 11, Calabasas 0: The Lancers (19-0) received a shutout from pitcher Miles Weiss. Charlie Saum had three RBIs.

Laguna Hills 3, Irvine University 0: Scotty Kato threw a one-hit shutout, striking out seven.

Etiwanda 7, Chino Hills 5: Jack Holman and Abraham Zapata homered for the Eagles.

Beckman 7, Portolo 0: Three pitchers combined for the shutout. Ashton Kanegae went three for three.

Banning 6, San Pedro 4: Anthony Joya struck out seven in five innings, and Shiloh Abito had three RBIs.

Corona Santiago 7, Roosevelt 2: Mario Landeros had two hits, and Brandon Downer contributed three RBIs.

Agoura 2, Westlake 1: The Chargers won the game in the 11th inning.

Softball

Norco 8, Corona Centennial 0: Stevie Hansen struck out eight and walked none.

San Pedro 13, Venice 2: Sierra Sandoval had four RBIs to help San Pedro improve to 7-0.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

