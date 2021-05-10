Thousand Oaks, 18-0, still tops The Times’ high school baseball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:

Rank SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last week’s rank)

1. THOUSAND OAKS (18-0) Max Muncy is hitting .485 with six home runs (1)

2. FOOTHILL (18-3) Ace Brady Ashworth is 6-0 (2)

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (19-2) Lancers swept Mater Dei (3)

4. JSERRA (15-5) Pitchers Gage Jump, Eric Silva, David Horn are rolling (9)

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-4) Headed toward Mission League title (4)

6. AYALA (15-1) 9-0 record in the Palomares League (5)

7. SANTA MARGARITA (15-5) Swept by surging JSerra (7)

8. LOS ALAMITOS (12-3) Took two of three from Fountain Valley (11)

9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-5) Gearing up for Harvard-Westlake showdown (12)

10. SIERRA CANYON (12-3) Another strong effort from pitcher Jaden Noot (10)

11. WEST RANCH (14-1) Split Foothill League games with Hart (8)

12. MURRIETA MESA (19-3) 28 hits for Colby Moran (14)

13. CORONA (13-5) Freshman Josh Springer keeps producing (13)

14. DANA HILLS (14-5) 1-2 start in South Coast League (6)

15. RIVERSIDE KING (15-4) Showdown with Corona this week (1`5)

16. HUNTINGTON BEACH (14-4) The Oilers are coming on strong (20)

17. CORONA CENTENNIAL (`14-5) The Huskies are surging (24)

18. TRABUCO HILLS (15-5) Plays San Clemente this week (16)

19. ROYAL (16-1) Sophomore Trevor Hansen is 6-0 with 0.21 ERA (21)

20. HART (14-2) Ranked No. 1 in Division 3 (23)

21. MATER DEI (10-10) Playing lots of close games vs. top opponents (17)

22. YUCAIPA (13-7) Took two of three from Citrus Valley (18)

23. WARREN (19-2) Swept Gahr to go to 6-0 in league (NR)

24. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (12-7) Faces Huntington Beach this week (22)

25. LONG BEACH POLY (16-5) Still in first place in Moore League (19)