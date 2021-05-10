Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Thousand Oaks, 18-0, still tops The Times’ high school baseball rankings

A baseball glove lies on the dirt with a baseball in it.
(Associated Press)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:

Rank SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last week’s rank)

1. THOUSAND OAKS (18-0) Max Muncy is hitting .485 with six home runs (1)

2. FOOTHILL (18-3) Ace Brady Ashworth is 6-0 (2)

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (19-2) Lancers swept Mater Dei (3)

4. JSERRA (15-5) Pitchers Gage Jump, Eric Silva, David Horn are rolling (9)

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-4) Headed toward Mission League title (4)

6. AYALA (15-1) 9-0 record in the Palomares League (5)

7. SANTA MARGARITA (15-5) Swept by surging JSerra (7)

8. LOS ALAMITOS (12-3) Took two of three from Fountain Valley (11)

9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-5) Gearing up for Harvard-Westlake showdown (12)

10. SIERRA CANYON (12-3) Another strong effort from pitcher Jaden Noot (10)

11. WEST RANCH (14-1) Split Foothill League games with Hart (8)

12. MURRIETA MESA (19-3) 28 hits for Colby Moran (14)

13. CORONA (13-5) Freshman Josh Springer keeps producing (13)

14. DANA HILLS (14-5) 1-2 start in South Coast League (6)

15. RIVERSIDE KING (15-4) Showdown with Corona this week (1`5)

16. HUNTINGTON BEACH (14-4) The Oilers are coming on strong (20)

17. CORONA CENTENNIAL (`14-5) The Huskies are surging (24)

18. TRABUCO HILLS (15-5) Plays San Clemente this week (16)

19. ROYAL (16-1) Sophomore Trevor Hansen is 6-0 with 0.21 ERA (21)

20. HART (14-2) Ranked No. 1 in Division 3 (23)

21. MATER DEI (10-10) Playing lots of close games vs. top opponents (17)

22. YUCAIPA (13-7) Took two of three from Citrus Valley (18)

23. WARREN (19-2) Swept Gahr to go to 6-0 in league (NR)

24. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (12-7) Faces Huntington Beach this week (22)

25. LONG BEACH POLY (16-5) Still in first place in Moore League (19)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

