Thousand Oaks, 18-0, still tops The Times’ high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rank SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last week’s rank)
1. THOUSAND OAKS (18-0) Max Muncy is hitting .485 with six home runs (1)
2. FOOTHILL (18-3) Ace Brady Ashworth is 6-0 (2)
3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (19-2) Lancers swept Mater Dei (3)
4. JSERRA (15-5) Pitchers Gage Jump, Eric Silva, David Horn are rolling (9)
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-4) Headed toward Mission League title (4)
6. AYALA (15-1) 9-0 record in the Palomares League (5)
7. SANTA MARGARITA (15-5) Swept by surging JSerra (7)
8. LOS ALAMITOS (12-3) Took two of three from Fountain Valley (11)
9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-5) Gearing up for Harvard-Westlake showdown (12)
10. SIERRA CANYON (12-3) Another strong effort from pitcher Jaden Noot (10)
11. WEST RANCH (14-1) Split Foothill League games with Hart (8)
12. MURRIETA MESA (19-3) 28 hits for Colby Moran (14)
13. CORONA (13-5) Freshman Josh Springer keeps producing (13)
14. DANA HILLS (14-5) 1-2 start in South Coast League (6)
15. RIVERSIDE KING (15-4) Showdown with Corona this week (1`5)
16. HUNTINGTON BEACH (14-4) The Oilers are coming on strong (20)
17. CORONA CENTENNIAL (`14-5) The Huskies are surging (24)
18. TRABUCO HILLS (15-5) Plays San Clemente this week (16)
19. ROYAL (16-1) Sophomore Trevor Hansen is 6-0 with 0.21 ERA (21)
20. HART (14-2) Ranked No. 1 in Division 3 (23)
21. MATER DEI (10-10) Playing lots of close games vs. top opponents (17)
22. YUCAIPA (13-7) Took two of three from Citrus Valley (18)
23. WARREN (19-2) Swept Gahr to go to 6-0 in league (NR)
24. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (12-7) Faces Huntington Beach this week (22)
25. LONG BEACH POLY (16-5) Still in first place in Moore League (19)
