High school boys’ and girls’ basketball: Monday’s results
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Monday’s results
Anaheim Fairmont Prep 71, St. Margaret’s 29
Beverly Hills 83, Inglewood 46
Cathedral 71, Bishop Montgomery 61
Compton 69, Millikan 43
Culver City 78, Redondo 62
Damien 85, Charter Oak 66
Duarte 66, Azusa 38
El Modena 63, Firebaugh 15
El Monte 69, Pasadena Marshall 58
Gabrielino 51, South El Monte 36
Los Angeles Hamilton 66, Verdugo Hills 40
Mater Dei 65, Laguna Beach 32
Montclair 53, Chaffey 35
Palm Desert 70, La Quinta 60
Price 67, Paramount 56
Rio Mesa 70, Foothill Tech 51
Rosemead 48, Arroyo 43
San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 85, Corona del Mar 80 (OT)
San Juan Hills 75, Tesoro 70
Santa Maria St. Joseph 97, Bishop Diego 68
Segerstrom 47, Katella 45
Shalhevet 73, Milken 52
St. Bonaventure 40, Santa Clara 39
St. Genevieve 45, St. Monica 41
Whittier 68, Salesian 60
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Monday’s results
Alemany 62, El Camino Real 31
Anaheim Fairmont Prep 78, St. Margaret’s 20
Avalon 45, Capistrano Valley Christian 23
Beverly Hills 86, Inglewood 43
Chadwick 40, Westridge 39
Downey 55, Bishop Amat 45
Duarte 57, Azusa 13
Gabrielino 70, South El Monte 37
La Palma Kennedy 68, Cerritos 33
Mary Star 69, Downey Calvary Chapel 20
Murrieta Valley 62, San Jacinto 44
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 70, Newport Christian 34
Orangewood Academy 73, Webb 16
Ramona 44, Norte Vista 19
Rosary 68, St. Anthony 53
Rosemead 28, Arroyo 16
San Bernardino 71, Carter 41
San Dimas 52, Ganesha 32
Shadow Hills 55, Palm Springs 14
South Gate 55, Compton Centennial 20
Valley View 55, Riverside Poly 34
Xavier Prep 87, Rancho Mirage 25
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.