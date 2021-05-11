Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school boys’ and girls’ basketball: Monday’s results

Basketballs in a rack on the court.
(Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Monday’s results

Anaheim Fairmont Prep 71, St. Margaret’s 29

Beverly Hills 83, Inglewood 46

Advertisement

Cathedral 71, Bishop Montgomery 61

Compton 69, Millikan 43

Culver City 78, Redondo 62

Damien 85, Charter Oak 66

Duarte 66, Azusa 38

El Modena 63, Firebaugh 15

El Monte 69, Pasadena Marshall 58

Gabrielino 51, South El Monte 36

Advertisement

Los Angeles Hamilton 66, Verdugo Hills 40

Mater Dei 65, Laguna Beach 32

Montclair 53, Chaffey 35

Palm Desert 70, La Quinta 60

Advertisement

Price 67, Paramount 56

Rio Mesa 70, Foothill Tech 51

Rosemead 48, Arroyo 43

San Juan Capistrano Fairmont 85, Corona del Mar 80 (OT)

Advertisement

San Juan Hills 75, Tesoro 70

Santa Maria St. Joseph 97, Bishop Diego 68

Segerstrom 47, Katella 45

Shalhevet 73, Milken 52

Advertisement

St. Bonaventure 40, Santa Clara 39

St. Genevieve 45, St. Monica 41

Whittier 68, Salesian 60

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Advertisement

Monday’s results

Alemany 62, El Camino Real 31

Anaheim Fairmont Prep 78, St. Margaret’s 20

Avalon 45, Capistrano Valley Christian 23

Advertisement

Beverly Hills 86, Inglewood 43

Chadwick 40, Westridge 39

Downey 55, Bishop Amat 45

Duarte 57, Azusa 13

Advertisement

Gabrielino 70, South El Monte 37

La Palma Kennedy 68, Cerritos 33

Mary Star 69, Downey Calvary Chapel 20

Murrieta Valley 62, San Jacinto 44

Advertisement

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 70, Newport Christian 34

Orangewood Academy 73, Webb 16

Ramona 44, Norte Vista 19

Rosary 68, St. Anthony 53

Advertisement

Rosemead 28, Arroyo 16

San Bernardino 71, Carter 41

San Dimas 52, Ganesha 32

Shadow Hills 55, Palm Springs 14

Advertisement

South Gate 55, Compton Centennial 20

Valley View 55, Riverside Poly 34

Xavier Prep 87, Rancho Mirage 25

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement