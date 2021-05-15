Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school boys’ and girls’ basketball: Friday’s results

Basketballs in a rack on the court.
(Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Friday’s results

Acaciawood 54, Eastside Christian 29

Ambassador 69, Calvary Baptist 54

Advertisement

Arcadia 71, Burbank 69

Arlington 82, Patriot 55

Artesia 66, Whitney 38

Bell 62, Jefferson 42

Bell Gardens 64, Keppel 48

California Lutheran 69, Bonsall 68

Camarillo 51, Royal 38

Capistrano Valley 68, Tesoro 34

Advertisement

Central City Value 53, Franklin 40

Chaparral 75, Temecula Valley 70

Chino 98, Baldwin Park 45

Crean Lutheran 66, JSerra 60

Advertisement

Crenshaw 78, Washington 26

Crossroads Christian 70, Eastside Christian 38

Culver City 53, Peninsula 52

Cypress 76, Kennedy 42

Advertisement

Diamond Bar 60, Walnut 58

Dominguez 66, Downey 55

Don Lugo 84, Ontario 26

Eastvale Roosevelt 67, Orange Vista 33

Advertisement

Edison 56, Newport Harbor 52

El Toro 66, Dana Hills 61

Fairfax 62, Palisades 39

Foothill 67, Anaheim Canyon 60

Advertisement

Fountain Valley 71, Marina 52

Garden Grove 71, Westminster 46

Garden Grove Santiago 61, Rancho Alamitos 44

Grant 59, Arleta 58

Advertisement

Great Oak 72, Vista Murrieta 37

Gtanada Hills Kennedy 57, Panorama 32

Hillcrest 66, La Sierra 40

Hollywood 46, Roybal 38

Advertisement

Huntington Beach 60, Corona del Mar 47

Hueneme 50, Fillmore 36

Indian Springs 53, Jurupa Valley 43

King/Drew 60, View Park 57

Advertisement

La Habra 76, Buena Park 35

La Salle 57, Bishop Amat 45

La Serna 71, Whittier 28

Lincoln 46, Los Angeles Wilson 39

Advertisement

Loara 37, Bolsa Grande 29

Lompoc Cabrillo 72, Lompoc 32

Los Alamitos 69, Laguna Beach 57

Los Altos 88, Hacienda Heights Wilson 45

Advertisement

Los Angeles Marshall 64, Sotomayor 32

Malibu 60, Santa Paula 39

Maranatha 58, Village Christian 44

Marquez 35, Maywood CES 19

Advertisement

Mater Dei 71, Capistrano Valley Christian 47

Millikan 59, Long Beach Jordan 48

Montclair 58, Chaffey 39

Mountain View 63, Rosemead 39

Advertisement

Murrieta Valley 91, Murrieta Mesa 58

Nordhoff 66, Carpinteria 38

Norwalk 42, Bellflower 33

Oak Park 51, Birmingham 42

Advertisement

Ocean View 66, Katella 32

Orange Lutheran 40, Rolling Hills Prep 38

Palmdale 80, Antelope Valley 78

Rancho Cucamonga 63, Upland 40

Advertisement

Rowland 60, South Hills 50

Sage Hill 74, Downey Calvary Chapel 38

San Bernardino 51, Rubidoux 33

San Clemente 61, Mission Viejo 55

Advertisement

San Juan Hills 59, Aliso Niguel 42

San Pedro 71, Rancho Dominguez 34

Santa Margarita 61, Orangewood Academy 39

Santa Rosa Academy 50, California Military 27

Advertisement

Shalhevet 82, Yeshiva 36

Silverado 59, Adelanto 48

Sonora 66, Sunny Hills 51

South East 48, Legacy 45

Advertisement

South El Monte 83, Pasadena Marshall 54

St. John Bosco 64, Long Beach Poly 52

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 82, Mary Star 81

Summit 65, Fontana 47

Advertisement

Sun Valley Poly 65, North Hollywood 27

Tahquitz 75, Perris 54

Troy 64, Fullerton 48

Tustin 45, Garden Grove Pacifica 35

Advertisement

Van Nuys 55, San Fernando 29

Villa Park 58, El Dorado 27

West Ranch 104, Saugus 73

Westchester 71, Los Angeles CES 24

Advertisement

Westminster La Quinta 57, Los Amigos 43

Windward 58, El Camino Real 43

Yorba Linda 70, Esperanza 67

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Advertisement

Friday’s results

Arleta 52, North Hollywood 26

Ayala 61, Glendora 59

Beckman 44, Woodbridge 39

Advertisement

Birmingham 73, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 65

Bishop Diego 53, Santa Maria Valley Christian

California 49, El Rancho 32

Central City Value 37, Franklin 29

Advertisement

Century 43, Savanna 17

Chaparral 62, Temecula Valley 51

Claremont 57, Alta Loma 14

Compton Centennial 48, Hawthorne 45

Advertisement

Covina 57, Diamond Ranch 27

Crean Lutheran 74, Placentia Valencia 27

Don Lugo 40, Ontario 32

Downey 67, Dominguez 20

Advertisement

Gabrielino 31, Arroyo 25

Garden Grove 63, Westminster 49

Garden Grove Santiago 55, Rancho Alamitos 27

Garfield 68, Huntington Park 11

Advertisement

Highland 47, Eastside 14

Keppel 57, Bell Gardens 28

Knight 56, Quartz Hill 32

La Habra 76, Buena Park 35

Advertisement

La Palma Kennedy 59, Cypress 52

La Serna 55, Whittier 15

Leuzinger 78, Inglewood 12

Los Altos 43, Hacienda Heights Wilson 33

Advertisement

Los Angeles Wilson 36, Los Angeles Marshall 13

Montclair 42, Chaffey 29

Murrieta Valley 66, Murrieta Mesa 40

Narbonne 72, Carson 30

Advertisement

North Torrance 62, Torrance 52

Northview 42, West Covina 40

Oxford Academy 44, Glenn 33

Palisades 63, Fairfax 12

Advertisement

Palmdale 56, Antelope Valley 17

Paloma Valley 73, Valley View 62

Pasadena 69, Crescenta Valley 34

Portola 45, Irvine 30

Advertisement

Ramona 45, Lakeside 27

Rosemead 58, Mountain View 27

San Jacinto Valley Academy 65, California Lutheran 49

San Marino 49, Monrovia 39

Advertisement

San Pedro 50, Bell 43

Saugus 68, West Ranch 24

Shadow Hills 63, Xavier Prep 61

Silverado 60, Adelanto 40

Advertisement

Sonora 56, Sunny Hills 35

South Pasadena 50, La Canada 46

South Torrance 65, Lawndale 49

Sun Valley Poly 70, Verdugo Hills 43

Advertisement

Tustin 53, Garden Grove Pacifica 26

Upland 56, Rancho Cucamonga 40

Valencia 54, Golden Valley 33

Viewpoint 58, Windward 41

Advertisement

Villa Park 36, El Dorado 31

Vista Murrieta 64, Great Oak 29

Westlake 71, Agoura 46

Westminster La Quinta 61, Los Amigos 30

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement