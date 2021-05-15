High school boys’ and girls’ basketball: Friday’s results
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Friday’s results
Acaciawood 54, Eastside Christian 29
Ambassador 69, Calvary Baptist 54
Arcadia 71, Burbank 69
Arlington 82, Patriot 55
Artesia 66, Whitney 38
Bell 62, Jefferson 42
Bell Gardens 64, Keppel 48
California Lutheran 69, Bonsall 68
Camarillo 51, Royal 38
Capistrano Valley 68, Tesoro 34
Central City Value 53, Franklin 40
Chaparral 75, Temecula Valley 70
Chino 98, Baldwin Park 45
Crean Lutheran 66, JSerra 60
Crenshaw 78, Washington 26
Crossroads Christian 70, Eastside Christian 38
Culver City 53, Peninsula 52
Cypress 76, Kennedy 42
Diamond Bar 60, Walnut 58
Dominguez 66, Downey 55
Don Lugo 84, Ontario 26
Eastvale Roosevelt 67, Orange Vista 33
Edison 56, Newport Harbor 52
El Toro 66, Dana Hills 61
Fairfax 62, Palisades 39
Foothill 67, Anaheim Canyon 60
Fountain Valley 71, Marina 52
Garden Grove 71, Westminster 46
Garden Grove Santiago 61, Rancho Alamitos 44
Grant 59, Arleta 58
Great Oak 72, Vista Murrieta 37
Gtanada Hills Kennedy 57, Panorama 32
Hillcrest 66, La Sierra 40
Hollywood 46, Roybal 38
Huntington Beach 60, Corona del Mar 47
Hueneme 50, Fillmore 36
Indian Springs 53, Jurupa Valley 43
King/Drew 60, View Park 57
La Habra 76, Buena Park 35
La Salle 57, Bishop Amat 45
La Serna 71, Whittier 28
Lincoln 46, Los Angeles Wilson 39
Loara 37, Bolsa Grande 29
Lompoc Cabrillo 72, Lompoc 32
Los Alamitos 69, Laguna Beach 57
Los Altos 88, Hacienda Heights Wilson 45
Los Angeles Marshall 64, Sotomayor 32
Malibu 60, Santa Paula 39
Maranatha 58, Village Christian 44
Marquez 35, Maywood CES 19
Mater Dei 71, Capistrano Valley Christian 47
Millikan 59, Long Beach Jordan 48
Montclair 58, Chaffey 39
Mountain View 63, Rosemead 39
Murrieta Valley 91, Murrieta Mesa 58
Nordhoff 66, Carpinteria 38
Norwalk 42, Bellflower 33
Oak Park 51, Birmingham 42
Ocean View 66, Katella 32
Orange Lutheran 40, Rolling Hills Prep 38
Palmdale 80, Antelope Valley 78
Rancho Cucamonga 63, Upland 40
Rowland 60, South Hills 50
Sage Hill 74, Downey Calvary Chapel 38
San Bernardino 51, Rubidoux 33
San Clemente 61, Mission Viejo 55
San Juan Hills 59, Aliso Niguel 42
San Pedro 71, Rancho Dominguez 34
Santa Margarita 61, Orangewood Academy 39
Santa Rosa Academy 50, California Military 27
Shalhevet 82, Yeshiva 36
Silverado 59, Adelanto 48
Sonora 66, Sunny Hills 51
South East 48, Legacy 45
South El Monte 83, Pasadena Marshall 54
St. John Bosco 64, Long Beach Poly 52
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 82, Mary Star 81
Summit 65, Fontana 47
Sun Valley Poly 65, North Hollywood 27
Tahquitz 75, Perris 54
Troy 64, Fullerton 48
Tustin 45, Garden Grove Pacifica 35
Van Nuys 55, San Fernando 29
Villa Park 58, El Dorado 27
West Ranch 104, Saugus 73
Westchester 71, Los Angeles CES 24
Westminster La Quinta 57, Los Amigos 43
Windward 58, El Camino Real 43
Yorba Linda 70, Esperanza 67
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Friday’s results
Arleta 52, North Hollywood 26
Ayala 61, Glendora 59
Beckman 44, Woodbridge 39
Birmingham 73, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 65
Bishop Diego 53, Santa Maria Valley Christian
California 49, El Rancho 32
Central City Value 37, Franklin 29
Century 43, Savanna 17
Chaparral 62, Temecula Valley 51
Claremont 57, Alta Loma 14
Compton Centennial 48, Hawthorne 45
Covina 57, Diamond Ranch 27
Crean Lutheran 74, Placentia Valencia 27
Don Lugo 40, Ontario 32
Downey 67, Dominguez 20
Gabrielino 31, Arroyo 25
Garden Grove 63, Westminster 49
Garden Grove Santiago 55, Rancho Alamitos 27
Garfield 68, Huntington Park 11
Highland 47, Eastside 14
Keppel 57, Bell Gardens 28
Knight 56, Quartz Hill 32
La Habra 76, Buena Park 35
La Palma Kennedy 59, Cypress 52
La Serna 55, Whittier 15
Leuzinger 78, Inglewood 12
Los Altos 43, Hacienda Heights Wilson 33
Los Angeles Wilson 36, Los Angeles Marshall 13
Montclair 42, Chaffey 29
Murrieta Valley 66, Murrieta Mesa 40
Narbonne 72, Carson 30
North Torrance 62, Torrance 52
Northview 42, West Covina 40
Oxford Academy 44, Glenn 33
Palisades 63, Fairfax 12
Palmdale 56, Antelope Valley 17
Paloma Valley 73, Valley View 62
Pasadena 69, Crescenta Valley 34
Portola 45, Irvine 30
Ramona 45, Lakeside 27
Rosemead 58, Mountain View 27
San Jacinto Valley Academy 65, California Lutheran 49
San Marino 49, Monrovia 39
San Pedro 50, Bell 43
Saugus 68, West Ranch 24
Shadow Hills 63, Xavier Prep 61
Silverado 60, Adelanto 40
Sonora 56, Sunny Hills 35
South Pasadena 50, La Canada 46
South Torrance 65, Lawndale 49
Sun Valley Poly 70, Verdugo Hills 43
Tustin 53, Garden Grove Pacifica 26
Upland 56, Rancho Cucamonga 40
Valencia 54, Golden Valley 33
Viewpoint 58, Windward 41
Villa Park 36, El Dorado 31
Vista Murrieta 64, Great Oak 29
Westlake 71, Agoura 46
Westminster La Quinta 61, Los Amigos 30
