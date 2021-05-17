Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Soccer balls lined up in a row.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION 3

Second round, Monday

La Mirada 1, Westlake 0

DIVISION 4

Second round, Monday

Pasadena 3, Ganesha 0

DIVISION 7

Second round, Monday

University Prep 2, Rosemead 1

Apple Valley 2, Paraclete 1

Sierra Canyon 2, St. Monica 0

