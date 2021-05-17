High school boys’ soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION 3
Second round, Monday
La Mirada 1, Westlake 0
DIVISION 4
Second round, Monday
Pasadena 3, Ganesha 0
DIVISION 7
Second round, Monday
University Prep 2, Rosemead 1
Apple Valley 2, Paraclete 1
Sierra Canyon 2, St. Monica 0
