High school tennis: Southern Section boys’ playoff results and pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS TENNIS PLAYOFFS
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
University 15, Peninsula 3
Harvard-Westlake 11, JSerra 7
DIVISION 1
Marina 11, Oak Park 7
Woodbridge 12, Arcadia 6
DIVISION 2
Long Beach Wilson 10, Windward 8
Flintridge Prep 12, Murrieta Valley 6
DIVISION 3
Cate 12, Long Beach Poly 6
San Marcos 12, La Canada 6
DIVISION 4
Villa Park 12, San Gabriel 6
Millikan 12, Buckley 6
DIVISION 5
Capistrano Valley 9, Thacher 9 (CV wins on games 83-76)
Fullerton 10, Culver City 8
DIVISION 6
Bolsa Grande 10, Carpinteria 8
Kennedy 10, Beverly Hills 8
DIVISION 7
Katella 9, Hueneme 9 (Katella wins on games 74-71)
Gahr 13, Canyon Springs 5
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
FINALS
At University Redlands
OPEN DIVISION
University vs. Harvard-Westlake, 5:15 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Marina vs. Woodbridge, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Long Beach Wilson vs. Flintridge Prep, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Cate vs. San Marcos, 2:15 p.m.
At The Claremont Club
DIVISION 4
Villa Park vs. Millikan, 11 a.m.
DIVISION 5
Fullerton vs. Capistrano Valley, 11:10 a.m.
DIVISION 6
Kennedy vs. Bolsa Grande, 1:30 p.m.
DIVISION 7
Gahr vs. Katella, 1:40 p.m.
