High School Sports

High school tennis: Southern Section boys’ playoff results and pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS TENNIS PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

University 15, Peninsula 3

Harvard-Westlake 11, JSerra 7

DIVISION 1

Marina 11, Oak Park 7

Woodbridge 12, Arcadia 6

DIVISION 2

Long Beach Wilson 10, Windward 8

Flintridge Prep 12, Murrieta Valley 6

DIVISION 3

Cate 12, Long Beach Poly 6

San Marcos 12, La Canada 6

DIVISION 4

Villa Park 12, San Gabriel 6

Millikan 12, Buckley 6

DIVISION 5

Capistrano Valley 9, Thacher 9 (CV wins on games 83-76)

Fullerton 10, Culver City 8

DIVISION 6

Bolsa Grande 10, Carpinteria 8

Kennedy 10, Beverly Hills 8

DIVISION 7

Katella 9, Hueneme 9 (Katella wins on games 74-71)

Gahr 13, Canyon Springs 5

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS

At University Redlands

OPEN DIVISION

University vs. Harvard-Westlake, 5:15 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Marina vs. Woodbridge, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Long Beach Wilson vs. Flintridge Prep, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Cate vs. San Marcos, 2:15 p.m.

At The Claremont Club

DIVISION 4

Villa Park vs. Millikan, 11 a.m.

DIVISION 5

Fullerton vs. Capistrano Valley, 11:10 a.m.

DIVISION 6

Kennedy vs. Bolsa Grande, 1:30 p.m.

DIVISION 7

Gahr vs. Katella, 1:40 p.m.

