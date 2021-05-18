Roundup: Harvard-Westlake’s Alyssa Thompson scores six goals in 6-3 Division 1 playoff win

It’s playoff time, so why not turn loose the best girls’ soccer player in California.

Unbeaten Studio City Harvard-Westlake unleashed sophomore Alyssa Thompson on Tuesday in a Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal against Temecula Valley, and Thompson responded by scoring six goals in a 6-3 victory.

Thompson came in having scored 30 goals on the season. She’s one of the quickest players and used that speed to dominate.

CIF-SS DI Girls’ Soccer Quarter Final: @hwgirlssoccer defeats Temecula Valley 6-3. Alyssa Thompson put on one of the great high school soccer performances, scoring all six goals for the Wolverines. @latsondheimer @Tarek_Fattal pic.twitter.com/tmKkS7WmCf — Harvard-Westlake (@hwathletics) May 19, 2021

“What do you say?” Harvard-Westlake coach Richard Simms said. “She leaves you a little speechless. Some are spectacular runs and some are spectacular shots and some are spectacular composure. She’s pretty dynamic.”

Harvard-Westlake (14-0) advances to the Division 1 semifinals.

Advertisement

Volleyball

Servite def. La Palma Kennedy 3-1: Cade Rosenkranz had 17 kills and Tetairoa McMillan added 12 kills in the 25-14, 27-17, 22-25, 25-6 Division 2 playoff opener.

McMillan with the kill as the Friars take the opening set 25-14! pic.twitter.com/fFTCSyTNf6 — Servite Volleyball (@ServiteVB) May 18, 2021

Baseball

Harvard-Westlake 2, Chaminade 1: The Wolverines rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh, with sophomore Will Gasparino driving in the tying run and sophomore Kai Caranto driving in the winning run to support pitcher Christian Becerra, who struck out 13. Aric Berg of Chaminade had kept the Wolverines quiet until the seventh.

Crespi 6, St. Francis 0: The Celts picked up the Mission League win. Nico Azpilcueta had a two-run home run.

Bishop Alemany 4, Loyola 1: Jarrett Segura hit a grand slam for Alemany.

King 6, Norco 1: John Stark hit a home run and three pitchers combined to give up one run.

Etiwanda 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3: The Eagles won it in the eighth on a walk-off single from Kaedon Mas.

Simi Valley 2, Moorpark 0: Shane Aldrete threw a shutout, striking out three and walking none. Jake Thrift had 10 strikeouts for Moorpark.

Advertisement

Corona 5, Corona Santiago 2: Danny Perez threw a complete game and Nick Zellers had two hits.

Corona Centennial 7, Roosevelt 4: Bobby Benavidez contributed three hits.

Fountain Valley 4, Edison 1: Blake Went had two hits and two RBIs.

Huntington Beach 8, Los Alamitos 1: Ralph Velazquez had three hits and two RBIs and Blake Penso had a key two-run double to lead the Oilers. Matthew Lopez threw five shutout innings.

Advertisement

Laguna Hills 3, Irvine 1: Scotty Kato struck out 10 for 15-4 Laguna Hills.

Gahr 5, El Toro 1: Ethan Kang finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Dana Hills 8, Tesoro 3: Kanoa Perman had two hits and three RBIs and Grant Faris finished with four RBIs.

Orange Lutheran 23, St. John Bosco 0: Derek Curiel had four RBIs to help the Lancers win their 14th consecutive game.

Advertisement

Santa Ana Mater Dei 4, Santa Margarita 0: Sebastian Guzman threw a four-hit shutout and Ethan Hedges contributed three hits.

JSerra 9, Servite 1: The Lions won their 16th game in a row. Luke Jewett had four RBIs, Cody Schrier hit a home run and Gage Jump struck out seven in five innings.

Granada Hills 6, Taft 5: The Highlanders (17-2, 7-0) clinched at least a share of the West Valley League championship with an eight-inning win. Trent Wainfield had three hits, including the walk-off single.

El Camino Real 8, Birmingham 4: Luis Torres, Brady Heron and Josh Wood each had two hits.

Advertisement

Cleveland 9, Chatsworth 4: Nano Lopez went three for three with two RBIs.

Viewpoint 8, Windward 6: Treye Meadows recorded the final six outs for the save.

Royal 9, Oak Park 0: Trevor Hansen struck out nine in five innings.

Burbank 1, Crescenta Valley 0: The Bulldogs won the Pacific League game.

Advertisement

Warren 21, Lynwood 0: Warren clinched its first San Gabriel Valley League championship since 2003.

Softball

Norco 11, King 0: Matti Severns and Abby Dayton each had three RBIs for the 20-1 Cougars.

Louisville 2, Bishop Alemany 0: On senior day, Grace Luderer and Natalie Norman combined on a no-hitter. Luderer struck out 10.

Advertisement

Girls’ basketball

Harvard-Westlake 76, Chaminade 56: Stanford-bound Kikii Iriafen scored 30 points for the Mission League champion Wolverines.

Boys’ basketball

JSerra 62, Servite 56: Austin Perek led JSerra with 16 points.

St. John Bosco 69, Orange Lutheran 67: Lamaj Lewis had 19 points and Scotty Washington 17 for the Braves.

Mater Dei 59, Santa Margarita 42: Harrison Hornery scored 25 points for the Monarchs, who are 24-0 and clinched at least a share of the Trinity League title.

Advertisement

Corona Centennial 82, Roosevelt 58: The Huskies clinched the Big VIII League championship.

Campbell Hall 75, Windward 69: Christopher Hammond scored 24 points and Aaron Powell 23 in the Gold Coast League game.

Hart 83, Valencia 58: Dillon Barrientos scores 26 points for the Indians.

Saugus 80, Golden Valley 66: Nate Perez had 28 points and Davis White 22.

Advertisement

Sierra Canyon 88, Paraclete 55: Ryan Grande scored 24 points.

Etiwanda 80, Rancho Cucamonga 58: Jahmai Mashack had 22 points for Etiwanda, which won the Baseline League championship.