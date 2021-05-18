Norco is No. 1 in Southern California high school softball rankings
This week’s Southern California high school softball rankings compiled by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.
1. Norco 18-1
2. Villa Park 17-1
3. Westlake 13-1
4. Garden Grove Pacifica 15-2
5. Huntington Beach 18-3
6. Esperanza 14-2
7. Oaks Christian 16-2
8. Camarillo 12-0
9. Crescenta Valley 11-3
10. Upland 16-2
11. Los Alamitos 13-6
12. El Camino Real 10-2
13. Chino Hills 13-5
14. Grand Terrace 7-0
15. North Torrance 13-3
16. Eastvale Roosevelt 13-2
17. Valencia 11-0
18. Royal 11-3
19. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13-1
20. Gahr 11-5
