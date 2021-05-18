Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Norco is No. 1 in Southern California high school softball rankings

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
This week’s Southern California high school softball rankings compiled by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.

1. Norco 18-1

2. Villa Park 17-1

3. Westlake 13-1

4. Garden Grove Pacifica 15-2

5. Huntington Beach 18-3

6. Esperanza 14-2

7. Oaks Christian 16-2

8. Camarillo 12-0

9. Crescenta Valley 11-3

10. Upland 16-2

11. Los Alamitos 13-6

12. El Camino Real 10-2

13. Chino Hills 13-5

14. Grand Terrace 7-0

15. North Torrance 13-3

16. Eastvale Roosevelt 13-2

17. Valencia 11-0

18. Royal 11-3

19. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13-1

20. Gahr 11-5

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

