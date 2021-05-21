Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school boys’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Friday

Birmingham 6, Bell 1

El Camino Real 6, Sun Valley Poly 1

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Friday

Taft 1, Los Angeles Marshall 1 (Taft advances on penalties, score not reported)

Granada Hills Kennedy 2, Los Angeles Hamilton 0

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Friday

Canoga Park 4, Central City Value 1

Los Angeles CES 4, King/Drew 2

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Friday

Sherman Oaks CES 6, Los Angeles Wilson 0

University Prep Value 4, Bravo 0

CHAMPIONSHIPS
May 28-29 (dates to be determined by participating schools)

Division I: #2 El Camino Real at #1 Birmingham

Division II: #5 Taft at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy

Division III: #6 Los Angeles CES at #1 Canoga Park

Division IV: #2 University Prep Value at #1 Sherman Oaks CES

