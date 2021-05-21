High school boys’ soccer: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Friday
Birmingham 6, Bell 1
El Camino Real 6, Sun Valley Poly 1
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Friday
Taft 1, Los Angeles Marshall 1 (Taft advances on penalties, score not reported)
Granada Hills Kennedy 2, Los Angeles Hamilton 0
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Friday
Canoga Park 4, Central City Value 1
Los Angeles CES 4, King/Drew 2
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Friday
Sherman Oaks CES 6, Los Angeles Wilson 0
University Prep Value 4, Bravo 0
CHAMPIONSHIPS
May 28-29 (dates to be determined by participating schools)
Division I: #2 El Camino Real at #1 Birmingham
Division II: #5 Taft at #2 Granada Hills Kennedy
Division III: #6 Los Angeles CES at #1 Canoga Park
Division IV: #2 University Prep Value at #1 Sherman Oaks CES
