High School Sports

High school baseball: Saturday’s results

Baseballs are seen on the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Saturday’s results

Ayala 12, Yucaipa 8

Bishop Montgomery 3, Salesian 0

Bravo 8, Smidt Tech 0

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 13, St. Monica 0

Cerritos 2, Long Beach Poly 1

Claremont 7, Western Christian 0

Crespi 5, St. Francis 3

Dunn 16, Santa Clara 4

Edison 2, Fountain Valley 0

El Modena 5, Anaheim Canyon 4

Flintridge Prep 8, Muir 7

Huntington Beach 4, Los Alamitos 0

La Salle 4, St. Paul 2

Linfield Christian 10-10, Rancho Christian 7-4

Los Altos 6, South Hills 5

Los Angeles Marshall 9, North Hollywood 2

Los Angeles Roosevelt 6, San Pedro 4

Marina 3, Laguna Beach 2

Moreno Valley 8, Canyon Springs 7

Newport Harbor 8, Corona del Mar 7

Palisades 5, Bell 0

Port of Los Angeles 12, Vaughn 2

Quartz Hill 4, Highland 2

San Dimas 12, Arcadia 3

St. Bonaventure 8, Bishop Diego 1

Taft 12, Carson 5

Trabuco Hills 7, Garden Grove Pacifica 5

Vasquez 12, Rosamond 2

Venice 7, Narbonne 6

Verbum Dei 6, St. Genevieve 1

