High school baseball: Saturday’s results
BASEBALL
Saturday’s results
Ayala 12, Yucaipa 8
Bishop Montgomery 3, Salesian 0
Bravo 8, Smidt Tech 0
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 13, St. Monica 0
Cerritos 2, Long Beach Poly 1
Claremont 7, Western Christian 0
Crespi 5, St. Francis 3
Dunn 16, Santa Clara 4
Edison 2, Fountain Valley 0
El Modena 5, Anaheim Canyon 4
Flintridge Prep 8, Muir 7
Huntington Beach 4, Los Alamitos 0
La Salle 4, St. Paul 2
Linfield Christian 10-10, Rancho Christian 7-4
Los Altos 6, South Hills 5
Los Angeles Marshall 9, North Hollywood 2
Los Angeles Roosevelt 6, San Pedro 4
Marina 3, Laguna Beach 2
Moreno Valley 8, Canyon Springs 7
Newport Harbor 8, Corona del Mar 7
Palisades 5, Bell 0
Port of Los Angeles 12, Vaughn 2
Quartz Hill 4, Highland 2
San Dimas 12, Arcadia 3
St. Bonaventure 8, Bishop Diego 1
Taft 12, Carson 5
Trabuco Hills 7, Garden Grove Pacifica 5
Vasquez 12, Rosamond 2
Venice 7, Narbonne 6
Verbum Dei 6, St. Genevieve 1
