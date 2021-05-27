High school volleyball: City boys’ and girls’ playoff results and updated pairings
CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday unless noted
Palisades def. Grant, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10 (Wednesday)
Venice def. Taft, 17-25, 25-22, 26-24, 27-25
#6 Chatsworth at #3 El Camino Real, Friday
Granada Hills def. San Pedro, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 (Wednesday)
Semifinals, June 3
#5 Venice at #1 Palisades
El Camino Real/Chatsworth winner at Granada Hills
NOTES: Championship, June 5.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Friday
#8 Cleveland at #1 Sylmar
#5 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#6 Sun Valley Poly at #3 Wilmington Banning
#7 Birmingham at #2 Bell
NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Friday
#8 Elizabeth at #1 Verdugo Hills
#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt #4 Legacy
#11 Hollywood at #3 Marquez
#10 San Fernando at #2 Los Angeles University
NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted
#1 Central City Value def. Torres, 25-7, 25-27, 25-5 (Wednesday)
#5 Foshay def. Mendez, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22 (Tuesday)
#6 Panorama at #3 Maywood CES
#7 Orthopaedic at #2 Fairfax
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday. Championship, June 4.
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Friday
#8 Math/Science at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#5 North Valley Military at #4 Belmont
#6 Sotomayor at #3 WISH
#7 Reseda at #2 Lake Balboa College Prep
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday. Championship, June 4.
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinal, Thursday
Chatsworth def. Cleveland, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21
Semifinals, June 3
#4 South Gate at #1 Chatsworth
#3 Palisades at #2 Taft
NOTES: Championship, June 5.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Sylmar def. Los Angeles Marshall, 25-12, 25-10, 25-20
Granada Hills Kennedy def. Granada Hills, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22
Van Nuys def. Birmingham, 24-26, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17
Bell def. San Pedro, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Semifinals, June 3
#5 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Sylmar
#3 Van Nuys at #2 Bell
NOTES: Championship, June 5.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Thursday
#9 Rivera at #1 Marquez, scores not reported
Los Angeles University def. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-16, 26-24, 15-11
Verdugo Hills def. San Fernando, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14
#7 Fairfax at #2 Grant, scores not reported
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Thursday
#9 Orthopaedic at #1 WISH, scores not reported
Maywood CES def. Fulton, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21
#6 Math/Science at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton, scores not reported
Mendez def. Central City Value, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14
