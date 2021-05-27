Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school volleyball: City boys’ and girls’ playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Times staff
Share

CITY GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday unless noted

Palisades def. Grant, 25-17, 25-14, 25-10 (Wednesday)

Advertisement

Venice def. Taft, 17-25, 25-22, 26-24, 27-25

#6 Chatsworth at #3 El Camino Real, Friday

Granada Hills def. San Pedro, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 (Wednesday)

Semifinals, June 3

#5 Venice at #1 Palisades

El Camino Real/Chatsworth winner at Granada Hills

NOTES: Championship, June 5.

DIVISION I

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Friday

#8 Cleveland at #1 Sylmar

#5 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#6 Sun Valley Poly at #3 Wilmington Banning

Advertisement

#7 Birmingham at #2 Bell

NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Friday

Advertisement

#8 Elizabeth at #1 Verdugo Hills

#12 Los Angeles Roosevelt #4 Legacy

#11 Hollywood at #3 Marquez

#10 San Fernando at #2 Los Angeles University

Advertisement

NOTES: Semifinals, June 3. Championship, June 5.

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted

#1 Central City Value def. Torres, 25-7, 25-27, 25-5 (Wednesday)

Advertisement

#5 Foshay def. Mendez, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-22 (Tuesday)

#6 Panorama at #3 Maywood CES

#7 Orthopaedic at #2 Fairfax

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday. Championship, June 4.

Advertisement

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Friday

#8 Math/Science at #1 Rancho Dominguez

#5 North Valley Military at #4 Belmont

Advertisement

#6 Sotomayor at #3 WISH

#7 Reseda at #2 Lake Balboa College Prep

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday. Championship, June 4.

CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Advertisement

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinal, Thursday

Chatsworth def. Cleveland, 25-14, 25-14, 25-21

Semifinals, June 3

Advertisement

#4 South Gate at #1 Chatsworth

#3 Palisades at #2 Taft

NOTES: Championship, June 5.

DIVISION I

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Sylmar def. Los Angeles Marshall, 25-12, 25-10, 25-20

Granada Hills Kennedy def. Granada Hills, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22

Van Nuys def. Birmingham, 24-26, 25-19, 25-11, 25-17

Advertisement

Bell def. San Pedro, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Semifinals, June 3

#5 Granada Hills Kennedy at #1 Sylmar

#3 Van Nuys at #2 Bell

Advertisement

NOTES: Championship, June 5.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Thursday

#9 Rivera at #1 Marquez, scores not reported

Advertisement

Los Angeles University def. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-16, 26-24, 15-11

Verdugo Hills def. San Fernando, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14

#7 Fairfax at #2 Grant, scores not reported

DIVISION III

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Thursday

#9 Orthopaedic at #1 WISH, scores not reported

Maywood CES def. Fulton, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21

#6 Math/Science at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton, scores not reported

Advertisement

Mendez def. Central City Value, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement