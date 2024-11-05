High school girls’ volleyball: City Section playoff results and updated pairings
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
Tuesday’s Results
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals
No. 1 Taft d. No. 4 Granada Hills, 25-10, 25-18, 25-18
No. 2 Venice d. No. 3 Palisades, 24-26, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23
DIVISION I
No. 5 LACES d. No. 1 Eagle Rock, 15-25, 28-26, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12
No. 6 University d. No. 2 Grant, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17
Wednesday’s Schedule
(Matches at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Semifinals
DIVISION II
No. 9 South East at No. 4 Vaughn
No. 6 King/Drew at No. 2 Triumph Charter
DIVISION III
No. 4 Diego Rivera at No. 1 Reseda
No. 3 East Valley at No. 2 Arleta
DIVISION IV
No. 4 Port of LA at No. 1 Panorama
No. 3 VAAS d. No. 2 Fulton
DIVISION V
No. 4 Jordan at No. 1 Huntington Park
No. 3 Westchester at No. 2 Maywood Academy
Note: Division V Final Nov. 8 at LACES, 5:30 p.m.; Division IV Final at LACES, 7 p.m.; Division III, Nov. 9 at CSUN, 10 a.m.; Division II at CSUN, 12:30 p.m.; Division I at CSUN, 3:15 p.m.; Open Division at CSUN, 6 p.m.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.