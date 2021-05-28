High school baseball: Thursday’s results
BASEBALL
Thursday’s results
Alemany 8, Crespi 4
Animo Leadership 9, Da Vinci 8
Apple Valley 7, Ridgecrest Burroughs 6
Banning 5, Coachella Valley 0
Big Bear 14, Academy for Academic Excellence 6
Cajon 5, Citrus Valley 4
Canyon Springs 4, Valley View 2
Capistrano Valley Christian 8, Webb 3
Cerritos 3, Oxford Academy 2
Cerritos Valley Christian 9, Whittier Christian 7
Chaffey 6, Baldwin Park 0
Chatsworth 8, Taft 3
Corona Centennial 4, Corona 3
Corona del Mar 6, Fountain Valley 2
Cypress 10, Placentia Valencia 0
Edison 5, Newport Harbor 0
El Dorado 3, Foothill 2
El Modena 9, Esperanza 3
Estancia 10, Santa Ana 9
Excelsior 8, University Prep 5
Gahr 8, Paramount 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 5, Crean Lutheran 2
Grace Brethren 7, Bishop Diego 0
Harvard-Westlake 9, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2
Hesperia Christian 23, Cobalt 1
Huntington Beach 7, Marina 1
King 1, Corona Santiago 0
La Mirada 12, Norwalk 0
La Salle 5, Bishop Amat 4
Long Beach Jordan 9, Long Beach Cabrillo 1
Long Beach Poly 3, Long Beach Wilson 2
Los Alamitos 2, Laguna Beach 0
Los Amigos 3, Loara 2
Los Angeles Roosevelt 12, South Gate 2
Malibu 6, Carpinteria 1
Maranatha 24, Heritage Christian 4
Mater Dei 11, St. John Bosco 0
Mayfair 6, Bellflower 1
Millikan 3, Lakewood 1
Montebello 4, Southwestern Academy 1
Moorpark 7, Royal 2
Nogales 10, Sierra Vista 0
Norco 7, Eastvale Roosevelt 3
Ocean View 10, Westminster 1
Ontario 3, Montclair 1
Palos Verdes 4, Peninsula 1
Portola 17, Laguna Hills 7
Rancho Christian 11, Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 3
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 11, Orange 7
Santa Fe 14, El Rancho 0
Santa Monica 4, Culver City 3
Santa Paula 11, Hueneme 0
Segerstrom 3, Garden Grove 2
Serrano 4, Oak Hills 3
Servite 11, Santa Margarita 5
South East 8, Legacy 4
Torrance 2, South Torrance 1
Trabuco Hills 10, Aliso Niguel 2
Vasquez 18, Lancaster Baptist 4
Viewpoint 4, Campbell Hall 3
Villa Park 8, Anaheim Canyon 3
West Valley 3, Orange Vista 1
Westminster La Quinta 11, Garden Grove Santiago 2
Woodbridge 4, Beckman 2
Yeshiva 5, Lennox Academy 4
Yorba Linda 11, Brea Olinda 10
Yucaipa 10, Redlands 3
