High School Sports

High school baseball: Thursday’s results

Baseballs are seen on the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Thursday’s results

Alemany 8, Crespi 4

Animo Leadership 9, Da Vinci 8

Apple Valley 7, Ridgecrest Burroughs 6

Banning 5, Coachella Valley 0

Big Bear 14, Academy for Academic Excellence 6

Cajon 5, Citrus Valley 4

Canyon Springs 4, Valley View 2

Capistrano Valley Christian 8, Webb 3

Cerritos 3, Oxford Academy 2

Cerritos Valley Christian 9, Whittier Christian 7

Chaffey 6, Baldwin Park 0

Chatsworth 8, Taft 3

Corona Centennial 4, Corona 3

Corona del Mar 6, Fountain Valley 2

Cypress 10, Placentia Valencia 0

Edison 5, Newport Harbor 0

El Dorado 3, Foothill 2

El Modena 9, Esperanza 3

Estancia 10, Santa Ana 9

Excelsior 8, University Prep 5

Gahr 8, Paramount 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 5, Crean Lutheran 2

Grace Brethren 7, Bishop Diego 0

Harvard-Westlake 9, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2

Hesperia Christian 23, Cobalt 1

Huntington Beach 7, Marina 1

King 1, Corona Santiago 0

La Mirada 12, Norwalk 0

La Salle 5, Bishop Amat 4

Long Beach Jordan 9, Long Beach Cabrillo 1

Long Beach Poly 3, Long Beach Wilson 2

Los Alamitos 2, Laguna Beach 0

Los Amigos 3, Loara 2

Los Angeles Roosevelt 12, South Gate 2

Malibu 6, Carpinteria 1

Maranatha 24, Heritage Christian 4

Mater Dei 11, St. John Bosco 0

Mayfair 6, Bellflower 1

Millikan 3, Lakewood 1

Montebello 4, Southwestern Academy 1

Moorpark 7, Royal 2

Nogales 10, Sierra Vista 0

Norco 7, Eastvale Roosevelt 3

Ocean View 10, Westminster 1

Ontario 3, Montclair 1

Palos Verdes 4, Peninsula 1

Portola 17, Laguna Hills 7

Rancho Christian 11, Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 3

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 11, Orange 7

Santa Fe 14, El Rancho 0

Santa Monica 4, Culver City 3

Santa Paula 11, Hueneme 0

Segerstrom 3, Garden Grove 2

Serrano 4, Oak Hills 3

Servite 11, Santa Margarita 5

South East 8, Legacy 4

Torrance 2, South Torrance 1

Trabuco Hills 10, Aliso Niguel 2

Vasquez 18, Lancaster Baptist 4

Viewpoint 4, Campbell Hall 3

Villa Park 8, Anaheim Canyon 3

West Valley 3, Orange Vista 1

Westminster La Quinta 11, Garden Grove Santiago 2

Woodbridge 4, Beckman 2

Yeshiva 5, Lennox Academy 4

Yorba Linda 11, Brea Olinda 10

Yucaipa 10, Redlands 3

