Roundup: Mater Dei, Harvard-Westlake set up Saturday showdown to decide girls’ basketball berth

Santa Ana Mater Dei (17-0) and Harvard-Westlake (22-2) each won their Open Division Pool B girls’ basketball playoff games on Wednesday night, setting up a Saturday showdown at Mater Dei to decide the pool champion and a berth in next weekend’s Open Division championship game. Both are 2-0.

Harvard-Westlake defeated Etiwanda 61-51. Kiki Iriafen led a balanced attack with 16 points. In a battle of McDonald’s All-Americans, Brooke Demetre of Mater Dei and Rayah Marshall of Lynwood faced off. Mater Dei won 78-70. Demetre scored 20 points. Marshall finished with 43 points.

Corona Centennial 97, Windward 71: There was no stopping the top-seeded Huskies (21-0), who moved to 2-0 in Pool A of the Open Division playoffs. Jayda Curry scored 31 points, Londynn Jones 28 and Sydni Summers 19. Juju Watkins scored 35 points for Windward. Centennial is the only unbeaten team left in the pool and can wrap up a berth in the Open Division final with a win over Orangewood Academy on Monday.

Esperanza 65, Sierra Canyon 64: Freshman Mackenly Randolph had 24 points for Sierra Canyon in a Division 1 loss.

Baseball

Arcadia 7, Dana Hills 5: The Apaches rallied from a 5-1 deficit to win the Division 1 playoff opener. Alex Dolan had three hits and Brandon Nguyen hit a home run. Sam Lund went four for four with two doubles for Dana Hills.

Yucaipa 15, Vista Murrieta 4: A 10-run first inning sparked Yucaipa. Owen Egan had three hits and four RBIs. Jacob Reimer and Luke Scherrer each had three RBIs.

Orange Lutheran 11, Aliso Niguel 0: Louis Rodriguez threw five shutout innings and Mikey Romero contributed three hits for the No. 3-seeded Lancers.

Moorpark 11, Gardena Serra 2: Robbie Ayers had three hits for Moorpark, which plays at No. 1-seeded Thousand Oaks in Division 2 on Friday.

Softball

Diamond Ranch 2, Simi Valley 1: Megan McAnany had an RBI double for the Pioneers, but Diamond Ranch pulled out the nine-inning win in Division 2.

Golf

BOYS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP:



Congratulations to Palisades!



City champs by one stroke over Granada Hills! 🏆🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/W975eC3ywP — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) June 3, 2021

Leo Cheng of Granada Hills ran away with the City Section individual golf championship at Harding Golf Course, firing a three-under-par 69. Dondon Bumacod of Granada Hills and Bilguudei Enkhbold of Palisades tied for second at 71. Palisades won the team title, edging Granada Hills by a single stroke.

At the Southern Section Northern Regional at Los Robles, Pacific League champion JJ Nakao of Burbank and Mission League champion Aidan Lee of St. Francis tied for first place by shooting 67. For girls, Frances Kim of Palos Verdes shot 65.

Jason Bannister of Dana Hills shot 69 to be the top qualifier from the Southern boys’ regional. Kelly Xu of Claremont placed first in the girls’ competition with a 73.

Lacrosse

Village Christian 12, Mission Viejo 8: In only their second season of lacrosse, the Crusaders advanced to the Division 3 girls’ final. Delaney Konjoyan scored five goals and Layla Cates had three goals. Both are sophomores.

