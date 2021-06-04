Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Brandon Garfinkel of Granada Hills talks about Highlanders being No. 1 seed in baseball

VIDEO | 11:03
Brandon Garfinkle discusses Granada Hills baseball

Brandon Garfinkel of Granada Hills High talks about the Highlanders in the CIF City Section playoffs.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s time for Episode 41 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.

This week’s guest is Granada Hills junior pitcher/third baseman Brandon Garfinkel.

He talks about the Highlanders being seeded No. 1 for the City Section Open Division baseball playoffs and his important role as a closer.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

