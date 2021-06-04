Brandon Garfinkel of Granada Hills talks about Highlanders being No. 1 seed in baseball
Brandon Garfinkle discusses Granada Hills baseball
Brandon Garfinkel of Granada Hills High talks about the Highlanders in the CIF City Section playoffs.
It’s time for Episode 41 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.
This week’s guest is Granada Hills junior pitcher/third baseman Brandon Garfinkel.
He talks about the Highlanders being seeded No. 1 for the City Section Open Division baseball playoffs and his important role as a closer.
