High School Sports

High school wrestling: Southern Section dual-meet championships

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ WRESTLING

Dual meet championships, Saturday

Division 1: Temecula Valley 34, St. John Bosco 23

Division 2: Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 37, Northview 21

Division 3: San Clemente 52, Roysl 21

Division 4: South Torrance 42, Millikan 28

Division 5: Mayfair 37, El Modena 33

Division 6: Western 40, Corona del Mar 21

High School Sports

