High school wrestling: Southern Section dual-meet championships
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ WRESTLING
Dual meet championships, Saturday
Division 1: Temecula Valley 34, St. John Bosco 23
Division 2: Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 37, Northview 21
Division 3: San Clemente 52, Roysl 21
Division 4: South Torrance 42, Millikan 28
Division 5: Mayfair 37, El Modena 33
Division 6: Western 40, Corona del Mar 21
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.