Football player Aiden Canada shoots 69 to help Vista Murrieta win golf title

Thanks to cooperation among coaches, Vista Murrieta won the Southern Section Division 5 golf championship Monday with the help of a backup quarterback.

Aiden Canada, who had to leave several practices during the spring football season for golf tournaments, shot a three-under-par 69 to lead the Broncos at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai. They won the team championship with a score of 376. Moorpark claimed second at 388, and San Marcos took third at 395. Glenn Meadows shot a 71 and Jaden Huggins had a 72 to support Canada, a junior.

“You have to look out for kids’ best interests,” Vista Murrieta football coach Eric Peterson said.

The football team went 6-0, and now the golf team is a champion aided by Canada, who is moving to wide receiver this fall. “Coach P was gracious enough and believed in me enough that I missed a couple practices to play golf and go to some quality tournaments and help my team win,” Canada said.

The Southern Section held its boys’ team titles in golf across Southern California.

In Division 1, Santa Ana Mater Dei won the team title shooting 372. Corona del Mar was second and Servite third.

In Division 3, Crean Lutheran held off Burbank Burroughs to win the title. Sean Lee shot 68 for Crean Lutheran. Lincoln Melcher and Emilio Huerta shot 69 for Burroughs.

In Division 4, Redlands won with a score of 372. Liam Hartling shot a 68 to lead the team, with Kamron Hopson carding a 70. Chino Hills was second and Damien third.

Villa Park won Division 6. In Division 7, Redlands East Valley won with a score of 422. Yucaipa finished second, and Nordhoff was third.

Softball

El Camino Real 11, Legacy 0: It’s win or go home time in City Section softball, and Jillian Kelly of El Camino Real was ready for the Open Division playoff opener. She struck out 12 and gave up no hits in five innings.

Hannah DiGenova hit a three-run home run, and Camryn Fritz added a two-run homer.

El Camino Real will play Carson in the semifinals June 15. Carson scored five runs in the sixth to break a 0-0 deadlock and defeat Birmingham 5-0.

San Pedro 4, Marshall 2: Kirstin Sanchez went three for three and was the winning pitcher to send the Pirates (13-1) into the semifinals against the winner of Tuesday’s game between Granada Hills and Kennedy.

Upland 6, San Dimas 0: The Highlanders advanced to the Southern Section Division 2 semifinals. Paige Cowley struck out 16. Emily Capobianco hit two home runs.