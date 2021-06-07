High school softball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY SOFTBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Monday
San Pedro 4, Los Angeles Marshall 2
#5 Granada Hills at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy, score not reported
Carson 5, Birmingham 0
El Camino Real 11, Legacy 0
Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m.
Kennedy/Granada Hills winner at #1 San Pedro
#3 Carson at #2 El Camino Real
NOTES: Championship, June 19, 12 p.m.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#9 Harbor Teacher at #1 Chavez
#5 Venice at #4 Sun Valley Poly
#6 Wilmington Banning at #3 San Fernando
#7 Garfield at #2 Los Angeles Roosevelt
NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 18, 3 p.m.
DIVISION II
First round, Monday
Palisades 10, Sherman Oaks CES 0
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#9 Gardena at #1 Fairfax
#12 South East at #4 Bravo
#6 Franklin at #3 Palisades
#10 Arleta at #2 South Gate
NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 17, 3 p.m.
DIVISION III
First round, Friday
#12 Central City Value at #5 Belmont, score not reported
Maywood CES 8, University Prep Value 4
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#9 Bright Star at #1 Smidt Tech
Belmont/Central City Value winner at #4 Contreras
#11 Maywood CES at #3 Mendez
#7 Canoga Park at #2 Torres
NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 17, 3 p.m.
