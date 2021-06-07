Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: City playoff results and updated pairings

A softball catcher prepares to make a throw.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
CITY SOFTBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Monday

San Pedro 4, Los Angeles Marshall 2

#5 Granada Hills at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy, score not reported

Carson 5, Birmingham 0

El Camino Real 11, Legacy 0

Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m.

Kennedy/Granada Hills winner at #1 San Pedro

#3 Carson at #2 El Camino Real

NOTES: Championship, June 19, 12 p.m.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#9 Harbor Teacher at #1 Chavez

#5 Venice at #4 Sun Valley Poly

#6 Wilmington Banning at #3 San Fernando

#7 Garfield at #2 Los Angeles Roosevelt

NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 18, 3 p.m.

DIVISION II

First round, Monday

Palisades 10, Sherman Oaks CES 0

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#9 Gardena at #1 Fairfax

#12 South East at #4 Bravo

#6 Franklin at #3 Palisades

#10 Arleta at #2 South Gate

NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 17, 3 p.m.

DIVISION III

First round, Friday

#12 Central City Value at #5 Belmont, score not reported

Maywood CES 8, University Prep Value 4

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#9 Bright Star at #1 Smidt Tech

Belmont/Central City Value winner at #4 Contreras

#11 Maywood CES at #3 Mendez

#7 Canoga Park at #2 Torres

NOTES: Semifinals, June 15, 3 p.m. Championship, June 17, 3 p.m.

High School Sports

