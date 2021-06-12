High school baseball: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinal, Saturday
San Pedro 14, Wilmington Banning 0
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#8 Birmingham at #4 San Pedro
#11 El Camino Real at #2 Cleveland
NOTES: Championship, June 19, 3 p.m..
DIVISION I
Quarterfinal, Saturday
Taft 7, Granada Hills Kennedy 6
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#8 Carson at #4 Taft
#7 Los Angeles Marshall at #6 Los Angeles Hamilton
NOTES: Championship, June 19, 12 p.m.
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Maywood CES at #1 Los Angeles Wilson
#10 Franklin at #3 Legacy
NOTES: Championship, Friday, 3 p.m.
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Saturday
Los Angeles University 17, King/Drew 6
Bravo 2, Mendez 0
Championship, Friday, 3 p.m.
#4 Los Angeles University at #2 Bravo
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 JSerra at #4 Ayala
#3 Orange Lutheran at #2 Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinal, Saturday
Bonita 7, Los Alamitos 4
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Thousand Oaks at Bonita
Trabuco Hills at Camarillo
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Hart at Millikan
Arlington at Palos Verdes
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Murrieta Mesa at Rancho Cucamonga
#2 Paraclete at #3 Royal
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
Laguna Hills at #1 Citrus Valley
#2 North Torrance at Cajon
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Aquinas at Elsinore
#2 La Habra at Barstow
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Hesperia Christian at Arroyo Valley
Western Christian at Lancaster
NOTES: Championships, Friday at Blair Field (Long Beach) and June 19 at Cal State Fullerton.
