High School Sports

High school baseball: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
CITY BASEBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinal, Saturday

San Pedro 14, Wilmington Banning 0

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#8 Birmingham at #4 San Pedro

#11 El Camino Real at #2 Cleveland

NOTES: Championship, June 19, 3 p.m..

DIVISION I

Quarterfinal, Saturday

Taft 7, Granada Hills Kennedy 6

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#8 Carson at #4 Taft

#7 Los Angeles Marshall at #6 Los Angeles Hamilton

NOTES: Championship, June 19, 12 p.m.

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Maywood CES at #1 Los Angeles Wilson

#10 Franklin at #3 Legacy

NOTES: Championship, Friday, 3 p.m.

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Saturday

Los Angeles University 17, King/Drew 6

Bravo 2, Mendez 0

Championship, Friday, 3 p.m.

#4 Los Angeles University at #2 Bravo

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 JSerra at #4 Ayala

#3 Orange Lutheran at #2 Harvard-Westlake

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinal, Saturday

Bonita 7, Los Alamitos 4

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Thousand Oaks at Bonita

Trabuco Hills at Camarillo

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Hart at Millikan

Arlington at Palos Verdes

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Murrieta Mesa at Rancho Cucamonga

#2 Paraclete at #3 Royal

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

Laguna Hills at #1 Citrus Valley

#2 North Torrance at Cajon

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Aquinas at Elsinore

#2 La Habra at Barstow

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3:15 p.m.

#1 Hesperia Christian at Arroyo Valley

Western Christian at Lancaster

NOTES: Championships, Friday at Blair Field (Long Beach) and June 19 at Cal State Fullerton.

