Harvard-Westlake’s Alyssa Thompson named Gatorade girls’ soccer national player of the year

There are few girls’ soccer players in America who did what sophomore Alyssa Thompson of Studio City Harvard-Westlake pulled off this season. From scoring 48 goals for her 19-0 soccer team to running fast times in track and field, Thompson was an athlete extraordinaire.

She has been honored by being named the Gatorade girls’ soccer national player of the year.

“This is insane,” she said. “It means so much. I’m honored to have my name on the trophy with so many well known names and amazing athletes.”

Thompson is grateful her terrific season was aided by her sister, Gisele, a freshman. The two combined to score all seven of Harvard-Westlake’s goals in the Southern California regional final.

As for playing with Gisele, she said, “It was so unreal. My sister, I would not have gotten this award without her.”

Thompson would have been one of the favorites to win a sprint title at the Southern Section track and field championships, but she had to opt out when a soccer match conflicted time-wise with the Division 3 prelims. She said she opens to resume running track next year during a normal year.