Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod talks about the high school sports season
VIDEO | 17:32
CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod talks about the challenging 2020-21 high school sports season.
It’s time for Episode 44 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.
This week’s guest is Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod.
Wigod gives an exit interview on the 2020-21 season: the good, the bad and what the 2021-22 season holds.
