High School Sports

Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod talks about the high school sports season

VIDEO | 17:32
Rob Wigod on the high school sports season

CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod talks about the challenging 2020-21 high school sports season.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s time for Episode 44 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.

This week’s guest is Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod.

Wigod gives an exit interview on the 2020-21 season: the good, the bad and what the 2021-22 season holds.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

