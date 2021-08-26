Top high school football matchups: Mater Dei vs. Duncanville

Top high school football games on Friday:

Santa Ana Mater Dei at Duncanville (Texas), 5:30 p.m. PDT

Most of California seems united in rooting for the Monarchs to represent the state against a top Class 6A team from Texas. According to MaxPreps, Texas teams are 20-13 against California teams since 2000. Mater Dei’s defense is loaded with top players, speed and depth. Sophomore quarterback Elijah Brown guided the Monarchs to a 5-0 record as a freshman last spring and gained experience in big games playing against Bellflower St. John Bosco. Duncanville coach Reginald Samples has 298 career victories. The Panthers’ stadium capacity is 10,000 and should be close to full. NCAA rules will be used, which allow cut blocks. The pick: Mater Dei.

San Diego Cathedral Catholic (1-0) at Corona Centennial (0-0), 7 p.m.

The top team in San Diego takes on a Centennial team that held its own in a scrimmage against Mater Dei last week. The Huskies will use two quarterbacks in juniors Izzy Carter and Carson Conklin. The Huskies have plenty of speed with receiver Eric Denham and defensive backs Jaden Mickey and Aaron Williams. Cathedral held a 28-0 lead last week before beating Torrey Pines 28-14. The pick: Centennial.