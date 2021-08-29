Prep football: Southern California Week 2 schedule

Lancaster Desert Christian vs. Southlands Christian at Tzu Chi Education Center (Walnut), 11 a.m.

United Christian at La Verne Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Rancho Christian vs. La Jolla Bishop’s at La Jolla, 6 p.m.

Gardena Serra vs. American Fork (Utah) at San Diego Cathedral, 12 p.m.

South Torrance vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Corona Centennial vs. Sierra Canyon at San Diego Cathedral, 4 p.m.

Academy of Careers & Exploration at Rancho Santa Fe Horizon Prep, 3 p.m.

University Careers and Sports Academy at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

Malibu vs. Avalon at Machado Field (Avalon), 5 p.m.

Downey Calvary Chapel vs. Leadership Military at Vista del Lzgo, 7 p.m.

North Valley Military Institute vs. USC Hybrid at Los Angeles Southwest College, 6 p.m.

San Diego St. Augustine vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.

San Diego O’Farrell vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.

Oaks Christian vs. Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian at San Diego Cathedral, 4 p.m.

New Designs Watts at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield Garces vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Victor Valley vs. Twentynine Palms at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.

St. Margaret’s vs. La Mirada at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.

South Hills vs. Northview at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Santa Ana Valley vs. Garden Grove Santiago at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Rim of the World at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.

Redondo vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.

Palos Verdes vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Mission Viejo vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

Mira Costa vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach vs. Northwood at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Irvine vs. Troy at Fullerton HS, 7 p.m.

Grand Terrace vs. Hillcrest at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove vs. Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Gahr vs. Heritage Christian at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Fullerton vs. Anaheim Canyon at El Modena, 7 p.m.

El Modena vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Edison vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Costa Mesa vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Compton vs. Inglewood at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

Charter Oak vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Cerritos Valley Christian vs. Crean Lutheran at Portola, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Camarillo vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Burbank Burroughs vs. St. Genevieve at Valley College, 7 p.m.

Arroyo Valley vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Faith Baptist vs. Milken at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Temple City vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 3:15 p.m.

Saddleback vs. Westminster La Quinta at Garden Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Portola vs. Cerritos at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Magnolia vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

La Palma Kennedy vs. Sonora at La Habra, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Pacifica vs. Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Firebaugh vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Elsinore vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Diamond Bar vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

