Prep football: Southern California Week 2 schedule
Thursday, September 2nd
CITY
NONLEAGUE
Arleta at Los Angeles University, 7 p.m.
Chavez at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Contreras at Santee, 7 p.m.
Crenshaw at Los Angeles Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Dorsey at Narbonne, 7 p.m.
Eagle Rock at Bell, 7 p.m.
Granada Hills at Palisades, 7 p.m.
Granada Hills Kennedy at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Grant at South Gate, 7 p.m.
Hawkins at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Hollywood at Los Angeles Hamilton, 3 p.m.
Jefferson at Garfield, 7 p.m.
Manual Arts at Bernstein, 7 p.m.
Marquez at Los Angeles Wilson, 7 p.m.
Mendez at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.
Panorama at Belmont, 4:30 p.m.
Reseda at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rivera at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.
San Pedro at Venice, 7 p.m.
South East at Fremont, 7 p.m.
Sun Valley Poly at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
Torres at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Van Nuys at North Hollywood, 7 p.m.
View Park at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Anaheim vs. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Banning at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Diamond Bar vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.
Diamond Ranch at Ayala, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.
El Dorado at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Elsinore vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Firebaugh vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove Pacifica vs. Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Glendale at San Gabriel, 3:30 p.m.
Hemet at Rialto, 7 p.m.
Hesperia at Barstow, 7 p.m.
Indian Springs at Ontario, 7 p.m.
JSerra at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
La Palma Kennedy vs. Sonora at La Habra, 7 p.m.
Magnolia vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
North Torrance at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Orange at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Perris at Desert Hot Springs, 6 p.m.
Portola vs. Cerritos at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Rancho Verde at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.
Saddleback vs. Westminster La Quinta at Garden Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Santa Fe at San Dimas, 7 p.m.
Savanna at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
South El Monte at Montebello, 7 p.m.
Sultana at Kaiser, 7 p.m.
Tahquitz at Rancho Mirage, 7 p.m.
Temple City vs. Alhambra at Moor Field (Alhambra), 3:15 p.m.
Vista del Lago at Pacific, 7 p.m.
West Ranch at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Angelou at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.
Brawley at Indio, 7 p.m.
Carson at Muir, 7 p.m.
Compton Centennial at Gardena, 7 p.m.
El Segundo at Westchester, 7 p.m.
La Canada at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Jordan at Fairfax, 7 p.m.
Morningside at Dymally, 7 p.m.
South Pasadena at Los Angeles Marshall, 4 p.m.
Viewpoint at Sylmar, 7 p.m.
Village Christian at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.
Wilmington Banning at Peninsula, 3 p.m.
8 MAN
CITY
NONLEAGUE
East Valley at Sotomayor, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Chadwick at Sage Hill, 6 p.m.
Faith Baptist vs. Milken at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Noli Indian at CSDR, 7 p.m.
Santa Clarita Christian at Flintridge Prep, 6 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Coast Union at San Juan Bautista Anzar, 3 p.m.
Orcutt Academy at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Friday, September 3rd
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Adelanto at Highland, 7 p.m.
Agoura at Buena, 7 p.m.
Apple Valley at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.
Aquinas at Xavier Prep, 7 p.m.
Arlington at Corona, 7 p.m.
Arrowhead Christian at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.
Arroyo at Schurr, 7 p.m.
Arroyo Valley vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Azusa at Century, 7 p.m.
Bassett at Baldwin Park, 7 p.m.
Bellflower at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.
Beverly Hills at Hoover, 5 p.m.
Big Bear at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Bishop Amat at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.
Bishop Montgomery at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Miller, 7 p.m.
Bonita at Chaffey, 7 p.m.
Brea Olinda at Placentia Valencia, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Burbank at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Burbank Burroughs vs. St. Genevieve at Valley College, 7 p.m.
Calabasas at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.
California at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.
Camarillo vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Canyon Country Canyon at Royal, 7 p.m.
Capistrano Valley at Corona Santiago, 7 p.m.
Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Godinez at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.
Cerritos Valley Christian vs. Crean Lutheran at Portola, 7 p.m.
Channel Islands at Thousand Oaks, 7 p.m.
Charter Oak vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Chino Hills at Jurupa Hills, 7 p.m.
Citrus Hill at Redlands, 7 p.m.
Citrus Valley at Silverado, 7 p.m.
Claremont at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Colony at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.
Compton vs. Inglewood at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.
Costa Mesa vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Crescenta Valley at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.
Culver City at Loyola, 7 p.m.
Cypress at Western, 7 p.m.
Damien at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Downey at Crespi, 7 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at San Juan Hills, 7 p.m.
Edison vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.
El Modena vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.
Estancia at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.
Fontana at Chino, 7 p.m.
Fountain Valley at El Toro, 7 p.m.
Fullerton vs. Anaheim Canyon at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Gahr vs. Heritage Christian at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove vs. Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.
Gladstone at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Grand Terrace vs. Hillcrest at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Great Oak at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Rowland, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Chaparral, 7 p.m.
Hueneme at Knight, 7 p.m.
Irvine vs. Troy at Fullerton HS, 7 p.m.
King at Paloma Valley, 7 p.m.
La Quinta at Coachella Valley, 7 p.m.
La Serna at Los Osos, 7 p.m.
Laguna Beach vs. Northwood at Irvine, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Vasquez, 7 p.m.
Lompoc Cabrillo at Lompoc, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Cabrillo at Glenn, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Wilson at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
Los Alamitos at Paramount, 7 p.m.
Los Altos at Monrovia, 7 p.m.
Los Amigos at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Mira Costa vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Mission Viejo vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.
Norco at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.
Nordhoff at Santa Ynez, 7 p.m.
Nuview Bridge at Silver Valley, 7 p.m.
Ocean View at Irvine University, 7 p.m.
Oxnard at Moorpark, 7 p.m.
Oxnard Pacifica at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Oak Hills, 7 p.m.
Palos Verdes vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Paraclete at Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Pasadena Poly at Campbell Hall, 6 p.m.
Patriot at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.
Pomona at Montclair, 7 p.m.
Redlands East Valley at Moreno Valley, 7 p.m.
Redondo vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.
Rim of the World at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.
Rio Hondo Prep at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.
Riverside Notre Dame at Riverside North, 7 p.m.
Rosemead at Ganesha, 7 p.m.
Salesian at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.
San Jacinto at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.
San Marino at El Monte, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana Valley vs. Garden Grove Santiago at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Santa Monica at West Torrance, 7 p.m.
Santa Paula at Artesia, 7 p.m.
Serrano at Carter, 7 p.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Sierra Vista at El Rancho, 7 p.m.
South Hills vs. Northview at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.
St. Anthony at Millikan, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.
St. Margaret’s vs. La Mirada at Excelsior HS, 7 p.m.
St. Monica at Carpinteria, 7 p.m.
St. Paul at Cathedral, 7 p.m.
Summit at Beaumont, 7 p.m.
Trabuco Hills at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.
Valley View at Ramona, 7 p.m.
Ventura at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
Verbum Dei at Maranatha, 7 p.m.
Victor Valley vs. Twentynine Palms at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.
Villa Park at Upland, 7 p.m.
Vista Murrieta at Tesoro, 7 p.m.
Walnut at West Covina, 7 p.m.
Western Christian at California Military, 7 p.m.
Whittier at Dominguez, 5 p.m.
Woodbridge vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Workman at La Puente, 7 p.m.
Yucaipa at Temescal Canyon, 7 p.m.
Yucca Valley at Canyon Springs, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Atascadero at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield Garces vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, 7 p.m.
Boron at Riverside Prep, 7 p.m.
Chaminade at San Diego Cathedral, 7:30 p.m.
Chula Vista Eastlake at La Habra, 7 p.m.
El Cajon Grossmont at Warren, 7 p.m.
El Centro Central at Palm Desert, 7 p.m.
Escondido Charter at Temecula Prep, 7 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake at El Camino Real, 7 p.m.
Lawndale at Carlsbad, 7 p.m.
Leuzinger at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
New Designs Watts at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
Oaks Christian vs. Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian at San Diego Cathedral, 4 p.m.
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Tehachapi, 7:30 p.m.
San Clemente at Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, 7 p.m.
San Diego O’Farrell vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.
San Diego St. Augustine vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.
Santa Maria Righetti at Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.
8 MAN
CITY
NONLEAGUE
North Valley Military Institute vs. USC Hybrid at Los Angeles Southwest College, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Cate at Grace Brethren, 3:30 p.m.
Downey Calvary Chapel vs. Leadership Military at Vista del Lzgo, 7 p.m.
Malibu vs. Avalon at Machado Field (Avalon), 5 p.m.
Public Safety Academy at Lucerne Valley, 7 p.m.
San Jacinto Valley Academy at Rolling Hills Prep, 3:15 p.m.
University Careers and Sports Academy at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Academy of Careers & Exploration at Rancho Santa Fe Horizon Prep, 3 p.m.
Cuyama Valley at Lebec Frazier Mountain, 7 p.m.
Escondido Calvin Christian at California Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Fresno Christian at Santa Maria Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Trona at Lancaster Baptist, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 4th
SOUTHERN SECTION
SOUTH VALLEY LEAGUE
Santa Rosa Academy at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 3 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
Bosco Tech at Webb, 1 p.m.
Corona Centennial vs. Sierra Canyon at San Diego Cathedral, 4 p.m.
Desert Mirage at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian, 7 p.m.
La Sierra at Lakeside, 6 p.m.
South Torrance vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Gardena Serra vs. American Fork (Utah) at San Diego Cathedral, 12 p.m.
Rancho Christian vs. La Jolla Bishop’s at La Jolla, 6 p.m.
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
VICTORY LEAGUE
United Christian at La Verne Lutheran, 11 a.m.
NONLEAGUE
Lancaster Desert Christian vs. Southlands Christian at Tzu Chi Education Center (Walnut), 11 a.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Maricopa at Alpaugh, 1 p.m.
