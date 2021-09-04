Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep football: Saturday’s scores

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Saturday, September 4th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 28, Desert Mirage 20

Bosco Tech 28, Webb 0

Corona Centennial 35, Sierra Canyon 14

Downey 36, Cathedral 6

Lakeside 49, La Sierra 0

South Torrance 14, Beckman 0

St. Bonaventure 42, Rio Mesa 7

INTERSECTIONAL

American Fork (Utah) 59, Gardena Serra 27

La Jolla Bishop’s 32, Rancho Christian 19

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Desert Christian 44, Southlands Christian 6

INTERSECTIONAL

Alpaugh 38, Maricopa 20

