Prep football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday, September 4th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 28, Desert Mirage 20
Bosco Tech 28, Webb 0
Corona Centennial 35, Sierra Canyon 14
Downey 36, Cathedral 6
Lakeside 49, La Sierra 0
South Torrance 14, Beckman 0
St. Bonaventure 42, Rio Mesa 7
INTERSECTIONAL
American Fork (Utah) 59, Gardena Serra 27
La Jolla Bishop’s 32, Rancho Christian 19
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Lancaster Desert Christian 44, Southlands Christian 6
INTERSECTIONAL
Alpaugh 38, Maricopa 20
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.