High school football top performers in the Southland

A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland on Thursday and Friday nights.

RUSHING

• Erick Stubbs, Bell: Rushed for 283 yards in 34 carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Huntington Park.

• Sean Morris, Loyola: Rushed for 279 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

• Dredon Fowles, Birmingham: Gained 161 yards and scored three touchdowns in win over Granada Hills.

• Josue Sandoval, Granada Hills Kennedy: Rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns in win over Van Nuys.

• Malachi Alatorre, Western: Rushed for 122 yards and scored two touchdowns in win over Trabuco Hills.

• Keanu Tauvao, Northview: Rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns to help his team finish 10-0 in a win over Baldwin Park.

• Niles Davis, Chaminade: Rushed for 141 yards in 11 carries and scored one touchdown in win over Bishop Amat.

PASSING

• Jacob Paisano, Hart: Completed 13 of 16 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns in win over Saugus.

• Brady Bretthauer, Valencia: Completed 14 of 19 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns in win over West Ranch.

• Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Passed for 317 yards and three touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.

• Jacob Chambers, Rancho Cucamonga: Passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Damien.

• Eli Brandt, West Torrance: Passed for 245 yards and three touchdowns in win over El Segundo.

• Jeremiah Duhu, Beaumont: Passed for three touchdowns and rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns in win over Redlands.

RECEIVING

• CJ McBean, Gardena Serra: Caught nine passes for 150 yards and one touchdown in loss to Sierra Canyon.

• Mikey Gray, Trabuco Hills: Caught 10 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Western.

• Parker Maxwell, Hart: Caught 10 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns against Saugus.

• Devin Olmande, Chaminade: Made four catches for 120 yards and one touchdown in win over Bishop Amat.

• Nick Seymour, Valencia: Had five catches for 196 yards and one touchdown, made an interception, blocked a kick against West Ranch.

DEFENSE

• Kameron Brown, Norco: Had two sacks in loss to Vista Murrieta.

• Nathan Uribe, Legacy: Contributed 14 tackles, recovered a fumble and had one interception in win over Garfield.

• Justin Rogers, West Torrance: Had two sacks in win over El Segundo.

• Jae’on Young, Sierra Canyon: Returned interception 53 yards for a touchdown to rally his team to win over Gardena Serra.

• Arturo Arguello, Los Angeles: Recorded 16 tackles, including six for losses, in win over Sotomayor.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Dylan Freebury, Palos Verdes: Made a 27-yard field goal as time expired in regulation to tie score against Mira Costa before Sea Kings won in overtime.

• Lola Carson, Rancho Christian: Made a 30-yard game-winning field goal against Hemet.

• Christian Martin, St. Anthony: Kicked three field goals, including the game winner from 20 yards as time expired, in a win over Crespi.