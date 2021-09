High school football: Week 3 schedule

Rolling Hills Prep at La Verne Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Faith Baptist vs. Downey Calvary Chapel at Downey, 6 p.m.

Chadwick vs. Avalon at Machado Field (Avalon), 1 p.m.

Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic vs. Santa Margarita at St. John Bosco, 4 p.m.

South Pasadena vs. Heritage Christian at Granada Hills, 7 p.m.

Academy of Careers & Exploration at Lone Pine, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian vs. Lancaster Desert Christian at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

South Gate vs. Trinity Classical Academy at Fillmore, 7 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Hamilton vs. St. Monica at Santa Monica College, 7 p.m.

Boron vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park (Irwindale), 7 p.m.

Troy vs. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Tesoro vs. La Serna at California, 7 p.m.

St. Margaret’s at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Inglewood at El Camino College, 7 p.m.

Silverado vs. Villa Park at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa Academy vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Saddleback vs. Los Amigos at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Rubidoux vs. Twentynine Palms at Twentynine Palms JHS, 7 p.m.

Royal vs. Lompoc Cabrillo at Lompoc, 7 p.m.

Riverside North vs. Summit at Miller, 7 p.m.

Rio Mesa vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, 7 p.m.

Oxnard Pacifica vs. West Ranch at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Northview vs. Covina at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Morningside vs. Savanna at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mary Star vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.

Fountain Valley vs. Marina at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Eastside vs. Viewpoint at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Crean Lutheran vs. Village Christian at Burbank, 7 p.m.

Buena Park vs. Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Arcadia vs. Whittier at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

New Designs Watts at Manual Arts, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Roosevelt vs. Dorsey at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.

University Careers and Sports Academy vs. Cuyama Valley at Richardson Park (New Cuyama), 7 p.m.

Ocean View vs. Cerritos at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Northwood vs. Loara at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Miller vs. Arlington at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Leuzinger vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

La Habra vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Keppel vs. Firebaugh at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Heritage vs. Redlands East Valley at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.

Corona vs. Hillcrest at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Canyon vs. Garden Grove Pacifica at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Legacy vs. View Park at Rancho Cienega Park, 7 p.m.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.