High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings: A shuffle within the top 10

Centennial tailback Jayson Cortes sheds a tackle by Sierra Canyon linebacker Angelo Pulido in the first half.
Centennial tailback Jayson Cortes sheds a tackle by Sierra Canyon linebacker Angelo Pulido in the first half of Saturday afternoon’s 2021 Honor Bowl game at Cathedral Catholic High in San Diego.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); last week; next game; last rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0); defeated Bishop Amat, 47-7; vs. East St. Louis (Ill.), Friday; Sione Hala is having big season making tackles at safety; 1

2. MATER DEI (1-0); idle; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty (at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman), Friday; Domani Jackson lost for season after injury; 2

3. SERVITE (2-0); idle; at Bishop Amat, Thursday; Mason Graham has six sacks in two games; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0); defeated Sierra Canyon, 35-14 (Saturday); at JSerra, Friday; RB Jason Cortes gets MVP award at Honor Bowl; 5

5. NORCO (3-0); defeated Rancho Cucamonga, 62-28; vs. Vista Murrieta, Sep. 17; QB Kyle Crum is most underrated player; 6

6. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0); defeated Paramount, 50-0; at Clovis Buchanan, Friday; a showdown with Santa Margarita is looming in another week; 7
7. SIERRA CANYON (2-1); lost to Corona Centennial, 35-14; vs. Servite (at Pierce College), Sept. 17; Trailblazers are learning what it takes to play the big boys; 4

8. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1); defeated San Diego St. Augustine, 39-10; vs. Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic (at St. John Bosco), Saturday; Jaxon Potter has made 111 passes without an interception; 8

9. SAN CLEMENTE (3-0); defeated Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, 13-6; vs. Corona del Mar, Friday; linebacker Cole Robertson is making tackles; 9

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); defeated Edison, 23-21; at Damien, Friday; New OL coach Chris Ward is making an impact; 11

11. MISSION VIEJO (2-1); defeated Long Beach Poly, 41-14; at Bishop Alemany, Sept. 17; tough nonleague schedule is paying off for Diablos; 13

12. WARREN (3-0); defeated El Cajon Grossmont, 40-7; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; coach Kevin Pearson has this team rolling; 23

13. CHAMINADE (2-1); lost to San Diego Cathedral, 50-17; vs. Crespi, Friday; 10

14. GARDENA SERRA (1-2); lost to American Fork (Utah), 59-27 (Saturday); at Warren, Friday; it’s the battle of top quarterbacks on Friday; 12

15. ALEMANY (0-2); idle; at Oaks Christian, Friday; time for the Warriors to show what they have after facing two top opponents; 15

16. VISTA MURRIETA (2-1); defeated Tesoro, 48-21; vs. Upland, Friday; RBs Gavin Galzote and Matthew Caldera both averaging more than 100 yards rushing; 16

17. INGLEWOOD (3-0); defeated Compton, 52-0; vs. St. Francis (at El Camino College), Friday; speed is causing opponents big problems; 18

18. BISHOP AMAT (1-1); lost to St. John Bosco, 47-7; vs. Servite, Thursday; Lancers are preparing for Mission League with strong nonleague schedule; 21

19. LOYOLA (2-1); defeated Culver City, 62-21; vs. Cathedral, Friday; five touchdowns by RB Taj Owens in Culver City win; 22

20. EDISON (1-2); lost to Orange Lutheran, 23-21; at Palos Verdes, Friday; Chargers are improving each week; 20

21. VALENCIA (1-0); defeated SO Notre Dame, 49-20; at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; QB Tyler Voss started with huge game passing and running; NR

22. AYALA (3-0); defeated Diamond Ranch, 42-7; vs. Los Osos, Friday; RB CJ Sento has 294 yards rushing in three games; 25

23. SAUGUS (3-0); defeated Camarillo, 10-7; at Simi Valley, Friday; junior LB Jacob Viger has 24 tackles in three games; 24

24. ETIWANDA (3-0); defeated Rancho Verde, 44-0; vs. Great Oak, Friday; beware of linebacker Luke Toki; NR

25. DAMIEN (1-1); defeated St. Francis, 42-17; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; QB Dylan Gutierrez passed for two TDs, ran for two TDs; NR

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

