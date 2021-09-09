This week’s top high school football games

A look at the top high school football games in the Southland this week.

Friday

Gardena Serra (1-2) at Downey Warren (3-0), 7 p.m.

When it comes to quarterbacks, these teams have two of the best. Texas-bound Malik Murphy of Serra has passed for 905 yards and six touchdowns. Junior Nicholaus Iamaleava of Warren has passed for 18 touchdowns without an interception and is ranked among the best from the class of 2023. It’s going to come down to which team can protect the quarterback to get the offenses working. The pick: Warren.

Corona del Mar (3-0) at San Clemente (3-0), 7 p.m.

Now this would be a great matchup of surfing teams but football isn’t bad, either. San Clemente’s defense has been stellar, led by junior linebacker Cole Robertson, who has been credited with 33 tackles. Corona del Mar faces its toughest test yet, but quarterback David Rasor has been impressive in completing 71% of his passes with 12 touchdowns and one interception. The pick: San Clemente.