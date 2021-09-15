Top high school football games this week

A look at the top high school football games in the Southland this week.

Friday’s games

Mission Viejo (2-1) at Mission Hills Bishop Alemany (1-2), 7 p.m.: Alemany is hoping to go on an eight-game win streak, win the Mission League title and get an invitation to the Division 1 playoffs. This game would help its cause. Mission Viejo has an outstanding passing duo in junior quarterback Kadin Semonza and junior receiver Mikey Matthews. But the Warriors’ defense has been impressive and is loaded with college prospects, from cornerback Ephesians Prysock to Notre Dame-bound linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka. The pick: Alemany.

Los Alamitos (4-0) vs. Santa Margarita (3-1) at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.: It’s final exam time for Los Alamitos. The Griffins get to show what they can do against a Trinity League opponent. Quarterback Malachi Nelson has been preparing for this opportunity. The Eagles will counter with a strong pass rush and hope improving junior quarterback Jaxon Potter is ready for the challenge to keep pace with Nelson. The pick: Los Alamitos.