How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Friday:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. MATER DEI (2-0) idle | vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0) def. Chesapeake (Va.) Smith, 49-0 | vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 1
3. SERVITE (4-0) def. Sierra Canyon, 44-22| vs. Helix (at Orange Coast College), Friday
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-0) def. Long Beach Poly, 52-7 | vs. King, Oct. 1
5. NORCO (4-0) def. Murrieta Valley, 35-34 | at Rancho Verde, Friday
6. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1) lost to Santa Margarita, 42-21 | vs. Corona del Mar, Oct. 1
7. SIERRA CANYON (2-2) lost to Servite, 44-22 | at Bakersfield, Friday
8. SANTA MARGARITA (4-1) def. Los Alamitos, 42-21 | at JSerra, Oct. 1
9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 42-24 | at Servite (at Orange Coast College), Sept. 30
10. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) def. Bishop Alemany, 30-7 | vs. Leuzinger, Friday
11. WARREN (4-0) idle | vs. Dominguez, Oct. 1
12. BISHOP ALEMANY (1-3) lost to Mission Viejo, 30-7 | at Lawndale, Friday
13. CHAMINADE (3-1) idle | at Cathedral, Oct. 1
14. VISTA MURRIETA (3-1) idle | at Villa Park (at El Modena), Sept. 25
15. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) def. San Juan Hills, 45-27 | at Los Alamitos, Oct. 1
16. SAN CLEMENTE (3-2) lost to Edison, 42-0 | vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday
17. INGLEWOOD (3-0) idle | at Palos Verdes, Friday
18. LOYOLA (4-1) def. San Diego Mira Mesa, 42-20 | at San Clemente, Oct. 1
19. EDISON (3-2) def. San Clemente, 42-0 | vs. Newport Harbor (at Huntington Beach), Sept. 30
20. AYALA (5-0) def. Tustin, 42-7 (Thursday) | at La Habra, Thursday
21. ETIWANDA (5-0) def. Colony, 42-13 | at Damien, Oct. 1
22. BISHOP DIEGO (3-0) vs. Bakersfield Liberty (at Santa Barbara CC), Saturday | vs. Reno Galena (at Santa Barbara CC), Sept. 25
23. SIMI VALLEY (5-0) def. Golden Valley, 42-14 | at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday
24. ST. BONAVENTURE (4-0) def. Hart, 41-3 (Thursday) | at Crespi, Friday
25. SAN PEDRO (3-0) def. Dorsey, 41-6 | vs. Heritage, Friday
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.