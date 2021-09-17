How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Friday:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (2-0) idle | vs. La Mirada (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0) def. Chesapeake (Va.) Smith, 49-0 | vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 1

3. SERVITE (4-0) def. Sierra Canyon, 44-22| vs. Helix (at Orange Coast College), Friday

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-0) def. Long Beach Poly, 52-7 | vs. King, Oct. 1

5. NORCO (4-0) def. Murrieta Valley, 35-34 | at Rancho Verde, Friday

6. LOS ALAMITOS (4-1) lost to Santa Margarita, 42-21 | vs. Corona del Mar, Oct. 1

7. SIERRA CANYON (2-2) lost to Servite, 44-22 | at Bakersfield, Friday

8. SANTA MARGARITA (4-1) def. Los Alamitos, 42-21 | at JSerra, Oct. 1

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-0) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 42-24 | at Servite (at Orange Coast College), Sept. 30

10. MISSION VIEJO (3-1) def. Bishop Alemany, 30-7 | vs. Leuzinger, Friday

11. WARREN (4-0) idle | vs. Dominguez, Oct. 1

12. BISHOP ALEMANY (1-3) lost to Mission Viejo, 30-7 | at Lawndale, Friday

13. CHAMINADE (3-1) idle | at Cathedral, Oct. 1

14. VISTA MURRIETA (3-1) idle | at Villa Park (at El Modena), Sept. 25

15. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) def. San Juan Hills, 45-27 | at Los Alamitos, Oct. 1

16. SAN CLEMENTE (3-2) lost to Edison, 42-0 | vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday

17. INGLEWOOD (3-0) idle | at Palos Verdes, Friday

18. LOYOLA (4-1) def. San Diego Mira Mesa, 42-20 | at San Clemente, Oct. 1

19. EDISON (3-2) def. San Clemente, 42-0 | vs. Newport Harbor (at Huntington Beach), Sept. 30

20. AYALA (5-0) def. Tustin, 42-7 (Thursday) | at La Habra, Thursday

21. ETIWANDA (5-0) def. Colony, 42-13 | at Damien, Oct. 1

22. BISHOP DIEGO (3-0) vs. Bakersfield Liberty (at Santa Barbara CC), Saturday | vs. Reno Galena (at Santa Barbara CC), Sept. 25

23. SIMI VALLEY (5-0) def. Golden Valley, 42-14 | at Oxnard Pacifica, Friday

24. ST. BONAVENTURE (4-0) def. Hart, 41-3 (Thursday) | at Crespi, Friday

25. SAN PEDRO (3-0) def. Dorsey, 41-6 | vs. Heritage, Friday