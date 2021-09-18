68 high school football teams are unbeaten at midseason

It’s the midway point in the regular season for high school football, and there are still 68 teams unbeaten in the City Section and Southern Section, ranging from 1-0 to 5-0 records.

Here’s a list of the unbeaten teams (preceded by their league affiliation):

City Section

Coliseum: Hawkins 4-0

Eastern: Garfield 5-0; South Gate 3-0

Marine: San Pedro 3-0

Metro: Dymally 3-0; Washington 1-0

Northern: Lincoln 5-0

Valley Mission: Granada Hills Kennedy 5-0

Western: Los Angeles Hamilton 4-0; Palisades 4-0

Southern Section

Almont: San Gabriel 4-0

Ambassador: Western Christian 4-0

Angelus: St. Paul 4-0

Baseline: Etiwanda 5-0

Big VIII: Corona Centennial 4-0; Norco 4-0; Corona 3-0

Camino: Bishop Diego 3-0

Camino Real: Cantwell-Sacred Heart 4-0; St. Genevieve 4-0

Canyon: Simi Valley 5-0

Citrus 4: Glendora 5-0

Citrus Belt: Yucaipa 5-0; Cajon 4-0; Citrus Valley 4-0

Crestview: Yorba Linda 5-0; Foothill 4-0; Villa Park 4-0

Del Rio: El Rancho 5-0

Desert Empire: Shadow Hills 5-0; Rancho Mirage 4-0; La Quinta 3-0

Desert Valley: Cathedral City 4-0

Empire: Garden Grove Pacifica 4-0

Garden Grove: Garden Grove Santiago 4-0

Gold Coast: Campbell Hall 5-0; Rio Hondo Prep 4-0

Inland Valley: Moreno Valley 1-0

Marmonte: St. Bonaventure 4-0

Mission Valley: Arroyo 4-0

Mountain West: Ayala 5-0; Alta Loma 4-0

Mt. Baldy 4: Baldwin Park 4-0

North Hills: El Dorado 4-0; Brea Olinda 3-0

Ocean: Inglewood 3-0

Olympic: Village Christian 4-0

Orange Coast: Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 4-0

Pac 4: Westminster 4-0

Pacific: Hoover 5-0

Pacific Hills: Portola 5-0; Irvine 4-0

Pioneer: El Segundo 4-0; Torrance 4-0

Rio Hondo: Monrovia 4-0

River Valley: Ramona 4-0; Norte Vista 3-0

San Gabriel Valley: Dominguez 5-0; Warren 4-0

Sea View: El Toro 5-0

Southwestern: Temecula Valley 5-0

Suburban: Mayfair 4-0

Sunbelt: Riverside North 5-0

Sunkist: Jurupa Hills 4-0

Sunset: Corona del Mar 5-0

Trinity: Orange Lutheran 5-0; St. John Bosco 5-0; Servite 4-0; Mater Dei 2-0