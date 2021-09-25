Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

By Times staff
Saturday’s results

SOUTHERN SECTION

SOUTH VALLEY LEAGUE

Santa Rosa Academy 42, Temecula Prep 14

NONLEAGUE

La Canada 30, Gladstone 7

Rio Hondo Prep 44, Linfield Christian 9

Vista Murrieta 45, Villa Park 27

Western Christian 28, Webb 8

INTERSECTIONAL

Big Bear 24, Boron 14

Bishop Diego 53, Reno (Nev.) Galena 0

Palisades 42, Brentwood 24

San Diego Point Loma 54, Valley View 7

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Cate 30, Chadwick 21

Thacher 54, Santa Clarita Christian 36

Sage Hill 51, PAL Academy 0

San Jacinto Valley Academy 47, California Lutheran 6

Santa Clara 50, Hillcrest Christian 20

