High school football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday’s results
SOUTHERN SECTION
SOUTH VALLEY LEAGUE
Santa Rosa Academy 42, Temecula Prep 14
NONLEAGUE
La Canada 30, Gladstone 7
Rio Hondo Prep 44, Linfield Christian 9
Vista Murrieta 45, Villa Park 27
Western Christian 28, Webb 8
INTERSECTIONAL
Big Bear 24, Boron 14
Bishop Diego 53, Reno (Nev.) Galena 0
Palisades 42, Brentwood 24
San Diego Point Loma 54, Valley View 7
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Cate 30, Chadwick 21
Thacher 54, Santa Clarita Christian 36
Sage Hill 51, PAL Academy 0
San Jacinto Valley Academy 47, California Lutheran 6
Santa Clara 50, Hillcrest Christian 20
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.