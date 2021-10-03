Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings

Mater Dei wide receiver Cooper Barkarte looks for yards after a catch against St. John Bosco.
Mater Dei wide receiver Cooper Barkarte is tackled after making a catch in a 42-21 victory over St. John Bosco that solidified the Monarchs’ status as No. 1 in the Southland.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last week | Next game (last rank)

1. MATER DEI (4-0); def. St. John Bosco 42-21; at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday (1)

2. SERVITE (6-0); def. Orange Lutheran 56-12; vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Thursday (3)

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1); lost to Mater Dei 42-21; at JSerra, Friday (2)

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-0); def. King 84-0 (Thursday); at Corona Santiago, Thursday (4)

5. MISSION VIEJO (5-1); def. Sierra Canyon 27-10; at La Mesa Helix, Friday (7)

6. SIERRA CANYON (3-3); lost to Mission Viejo 27-10; vs. Westlake (at Los Angeles Valley College), Friday (5)

7. SANTA MARGARITA (5-1); def. JSerra 38-13; at Servite (at Orange Coast College), Thursday (6)

8. NORCO (5-1); def. Corona Santiago 57-14; at Corona, Friday (8)

9. LOS ALAMITOS (5-1); def. Corona del Mar 42-14; vs. Edison (at Westminster), Thursday (10)

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1); lost to Servite 56-12; vs. Mater Dei (at Orange Coast College), Friday (9)

10. WARREN (5-0); def. Dominguez 54-12; at Lynwood, Friday (11)

11. CHAMINADE (4-1); def. Cathedral 43-6; at Gardena Serra, Friday (12)

12. VISTA MURRIETA (5-1); def. Chaparral 35-0; vs. Temecula Valley, Friday (13)

13. EDISON (4-2); def. Newport Harbor 50-14; at Los Alamitos (at Westminster), Thursday (15)

14. CORONA DEL MAR (5-1); lost to Los Alamitos 42-14 (Thursday); vs. Huntington Beach (at Newport Harbor), Friday (14)

15. INGLEWOOD (5-0); def. Beverly Hills 53-0; vs. Hawthorne (at El Camino College), Friday (16)

16. BISHOP ALEMANY (2-3); idle; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday (19)

17. ST. BONAVENTURE (6-0); def. Bishop Diego 21-14; at Calabasas, Oct. 15 (23)

18. BISHOP AMAT (4-2); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 42-21; vs. Cathedral, Friday (NR)

19. ETIWANDA (6-0); def. Damien 17-3; at Los Osos, Thursday (20)

20. SIMI VALLEY (7-0); def. Oak Park 42-0; vs. Royal, Friday (22)

21. GLENDORA (7-0); def. Ayala 21-7; vs. Colony (at Citrus College), Oct. 14 (25)

22. BISHOP DIEGO (5-1); lost to St. Bonaventure 21-14; vs. Newbury Park (at Santa Barbara CC), Oct. 16 (21)

23. CAJON (6-0); def. Citrus Valley 31-21; vs. Yucaipa, Friday (NR)

24. APPLE VALLEY (4-2); def. Serrano 47-13; vs. Sultana, Friday (NR)

25. SAN CLEMENTE (5-2); def. Loyola 24-21; vs. San Juan Hills, Oct. 15 (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

