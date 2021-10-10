Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings

Los Alamitos wide receiver Ethan O'Connor celebrates.
Los Alamitos wide receiver Ethan O’Connor celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Edison in the first half on Thursday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last week | Next game (last rank)

1. MATER DEI (5-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 55-16; vs. Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; 1

2. SERVITE (7-0); def. Santa Margarita, 48-21; vs. JSerra (at Orange Coast College), Thursday; 3

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1); def. JSerra, 44-7; at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 2

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-0); def. Corona Santiago, 69-14; at Norco, Friday; 4

5. MISSION VIEJO (6-1); def. La Mesa Helix, 38-21; at Tesoro, Friday; 7

6. SIERRA CANYON (4-3); def. Westlake, 35-0; at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, Friday; 5

7. NORCO (6-1); def. Corona, 55-13; vs. Corona Centennial, Friday; 8

8. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2); lost to Servite, 48-21; at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; 6

9. LOS ALAMITOS (6-1); def. Edison, 35-28; at Fountain Valley (at Huntington Beach), Thursday; 10

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-2); lost to Mater Dei, 55-16; vs. St. John Bosco (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 9

High School Sports

11. WARREN (6-0); def. Lynwood, 61-6; at Paramount, Friday; 11

12. VISTA MURRIETA (6-1); def. Temecula Valley, 51-0; at Great Oak, Friday; 13

13. EDISON (4-3); lost to Los Alamitos, 35-28; vs. Corona del Mar (at Huntington Beach), Friday; 15

14. CORONA DEL MAR (6-1); def. Huntington Beach, 35-8 ; at Edison (at Huntington Beach), Friday; 14

15. BISHOP ALEMANY (3-3); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 47-21; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 19

16. CHAMINADE (4-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 16-12; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 12

17. INGLEWOOD (6-0); def. Hawthorne, 59-0; at Compton Centennial, Friday; 16

18. ST. BONAVENTURE (6-0); idle; at Calabasas, Friday; 23

19. BISHOP AMAT (5-2); def. Cathedral, 47-0; at Alemany, Friday; 19

20. ETIWANDA (7-0); def. Los Osos, 41-14; vs. Chino Hills, Friday; 20

21. SIMI VALLEY (8-0); def. Royal, 42-6; vs. Thousand Oaks, Friday; 21

22. GLENDORA (7-0); idle; vs. Colony (at Citrus College), Thursday; 22

23. BISHOP DIEGO (5-1); idle; vs. Newbury Park (at Santa Barbara CC), Oct. 16; 23

24. CAJON (7-0); def. Yucaipa, 42-6; vs. Beaumont, Friday; 24

25. APPLE VALLEY (5-2); def. Sultana, 63-0; at Hesperia, Thursday ;25

High School Sports

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

