The Times’ high school football rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last week | Next game (last rank)
1. MATER DEI (5-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 55-16; vs. Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; 1
2. SERVITE (7-0); def. Santa Margarita, 48-21; vs. JSerra (at Orange Coast College), Thursday; 3
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-1); def. JSerra, 44-7; at Orange Lutheran (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 2
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-0); def. Corona Santiago, 69-14; at Norco, Friday; 4
5. MISSION VIEJO (6-1); def. La Mesa Helix, 38-21; at Tesoro, Friday; 7
6. SIERRA CANYON (4-3); def. Westlake, 35-0; at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, Friday; 5
7. NORCO (6-1); def. Corona, 55-13; vs. Corona Centennial, Friday; 8
8. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2); lost to Servite, 48-21; at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday; 6
9. LOS ALAMITOS (6-1); def. Edison, 35-28; at Fountain Valley (at Huntington Beach), Thursday; 10
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-2); lost to Mater Dei, 55-16; vs. St. John Bosco (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 9
11. WARREN (6-0); def. Lynwood, 61-6; at Paramount, Friday; 11
12. VISTA MURRIETA (6-1); def. Temecula Valley, 51-0; at Great Oak, Friday; 13
13. EDISON (4-3); lost to Los Alamitos, 35-28; vs. Corona del Mar (at Huntington Beach), Friday; 15
14. CORONA DEL MAR (6-1); def. Huntington Beach, 35-8 ; at Edison (at Huntington Beach), Friday; 14
15. BISHOP ALEMANY (3-3); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 47-21; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 19
16. CHAMINADE (4-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 16-12; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 12
17. INGLEWOOD (6-0); def. Hawthorne, 59-0; at Compton Centennial, Friday; 16
18. ST. BONAVENTURE (6-0); idle; at Calabasas, Friday; 23
19. BISHOP AMAT (5-2); def. Cathedral, 47-0; at Alemany, Friday; 19
20. ETIWANDA (7-0); def. Los Osos, 41-14; vs. Chino Hills, Friday; 20
21. SIMI VALLEY (8-0); def. Royal, 42-6; vs. Thousand Oaks, Friday; 21
22. GLENDORA (7-0); idle; vs. Colony (at Citrus College), Thursday; 22
23. BISHOP DIEGO (5-1); idle; vs. Newbury Park (at Santa Barbara CC), Oct. 16; 23
24. CAJON (7-0); def. Yucaipa, 42-6; vs. Beaumont, Friday; 24
25. APPLE VALLEY (5-2); def. Sultana, 63-0; at Hesperia, Thursday ;25
