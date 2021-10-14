A look at this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

Friday

Corona Centennial (7-0, 2-0) at Norco (6-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.

It has been six months since Norco ended Centennial’s 57-game league winning streak with a 38-36 victory in the pandemic-delayed spring season. The Huskies haven’t forgotten. They’re motivated and have a much better defense this season with few weaknesses. That’s the challenge for versatile Norco quarterback Kyle Crum, a former Centennial player, and running back Jaydn Ott. The pick: Centennial.

Palisades (7-0, 2-0) at Hamilton (6-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.

Two surprising unbeaten teams meet to determine the Western League title. Palisades relies on running back Daniel Anoh, who is averaging 12.1 yards per carry and is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing. Hamilton has a more balanced attack and will try for the upset by controlling the clock. The pick: Palisades.