High school football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday’s results
SOUTHERN SECTION
CAMINO LEAGUE
Bishop Diego 49, Newbury Park 7
CROSS VALLEY LEAGUE
Trinity Classical Academy 48, Vasquez 18
DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE
Indio 28, Banning 8
OLYMPIC LEAGUE
Heritage Christian 50, Maranatha 13
ORANGE COAST LEAGUE
Orange 48, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 14
SANTA FE LEAGUE
Bosco Tech 14, St. Monica 12
SOUTH VALLEY LEAGUE
Anza Hamilton 21, Santa Rosa Academy 12
NONLEAGUE
Damien 27, Aquinas 24
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
EXPRESS LEAGUE
Downey Calvary Chapel 49, Avalon 46
MAJESTIC LEAGUE
California Lutheran 54, Calvary Baptist 48
MT. PINOS LEAGUE
Cate 42, Faith Baptist 34
VICTORY LEAGUE
United Christian 44, Desert Chapel 6
NONLEAGUE
Cornerstone Christian 34, Southlands Christian 0
Lancaster Baptist 37, Santa Clarita Christian 36
INTERSECTIONAL
Trona 30. La Verne Lutheran 6
