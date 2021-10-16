Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

Saturday’s results

SOUTHERN SECTION

CAMINO LEAGUE

Bishop Diego 49, Newbury Park 7

Advertisement

CROSS VALLEY LEAGUE

Trinity Classical Academy 48, Vasquez 18

DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE

Indio 28, Banning 8

OLYMPIC LEAGUE

Heritage Christian 50, Maranatha 13

ORANGE COAST LEAGUE

Orange 48, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 14

SANTA FE LEAGUE

Bosco Tech 14, St. Monica 12

SOUTH VALLEY LEAGUE

Anza Hamilton 21, Santa Rosa Academy 12

NONLEAGUE

Damien 27, Aquinas 24

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

EXPRESS LEAGUE

Downey Calvary Chapel 49, Avalon 46

MAJESTIC LEAGUE

California Lutheran 54, Calvary Baptist 48

MT. PINOS LEAGUE

Cate 42, Faith Baptist 34

VICTORY LEAGUE

United Christian 44, Desert Chapel 6

NONLEAGUE

Cornerstone Christian 34, Southlands Christian 0

Lancaster Baptist 37, Santa Clarita Christian 36

INTERSECTIONAL

Trona 30. La Verne Lutheran 6

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement