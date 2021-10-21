High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Birmingham at #1 Venice
#5 Taft at #4 El Camino Real
#6 Chatsworth at #3 Granada Hills
#7 Cleveland at #2 Palisades
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#9 Marquez at #8 South East
#12 Los Angeles University at #5 San Fernando
#11 Los Angeles Hamilton at #6 Carson
#10 Los Angeles CES at #7 Los Angeles Marshall
Quarterfinals, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.
South East/Marquez winner at #1 Verdugo Hills
San Fernando/University winner at #4 San Pedro
Carson/Hamilton winner at #3 Sylmar
Marshall/LACES winner at #2 Grant
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Van Nuys at #16 Narbonne
#20 Garfield at #13 Granada Hills Kennedy
#19 Los Angeles at #14 Franklin
#18 Hollywood at #15 Canoga Park
Second round, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.
Narbomme/Van Nuys winner at #1 Sherman Oaks CES
#9 Legacy at #8 Elizabeth
#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 Fremont
Granada Hills Kennedy/Garfield winner at #4 Sun Valley Poly
Franklin/Los Angeles winner at #3 Eagle Rock
#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 King/Drew
#10 Bravo at #7 Bell
Canoga Park/Hollywood winner at #2 Maywood CES
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Mendez at #16 Hawkins
#20 Contreras at #13 Arleta
#19 Angelou at #14 Los Angeles Kennedy
#18 Manual Arts at #15 Northridge
Second round, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.
Hawkins/Mendez winner at #1 New West
#9 Sotomayor at #8 North Hollywood
#12 Lincoln at #5 Vaughn
Arleta/Contreras winner at #4 Triumph
Los Angeles Kennedy/Angelou winner at #3 Orthopaedic
#11 Monroe at #6 Torres
#10 Bernstein at #7 Central City Value
Northridge/Manual Arts winner at #2 Foshay
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Neuwirth at #16 Valley Arts/Sciences
#20 Downtown Magnets at #13 Locke
#19 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #14 CALS Early College
#18 East Valley at #15 Reseda
Second round, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.
Valley Arts/Sciences/Neuwirth winner at #1 WISH
#9 Port of Los Angeles at #8 Chavez
#12 Animo Robinson at #5 Fairfax
Locke/Downtown Magnets winner at #4 Rancho Dominguez
CALS Early College/USC-Media Arts/Engineering winner at #3 Lakeview
#11 Animo De La Hoya at #6 Panorama
#10 University Prep Value at #7 Jefferson
Reseda/East Valley winner at #2 Girls Leadership
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#17 Camino Nuevo at #16 Animo Bunche
#20 Los Angeles Jordan at #13 Sun Valley Magnet
#19 Community Charter at #14 Annenberg
#18 Gertz-Ressler at #15 Ivy Academia
Second round, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.
Animo Bunche/Camino Nuevo winner at #1 North Valley Military
#9 Stern at #8 Math/Science
#12 Animo South Los Angeles at #5 Episcopal
Sun Valley Magnet/Jordan winner at #4 USC Hybrid
Annenberg/Community Charter winner at #3 Middle College
#11 Alliance Bloomfield at #6 Smidt Tech
#10 Dymally at #7 Larchmont
Ivy Academia/Gertz-Ressler winner at #2 Lake Balboa
Notes:
Quarterfinals (Div. II-V), Nov. 1, 4 p.m.; semifinals (Open and Div. I)
and consolation semifinals (Open Division only), Nov. 2, 4 p.m.;
semifinals (Div. II-V), Nov. 3, 4 p.m. Open Division third- and
fifth-place matches, Nov. 4, 4 p.m. Championships, Nov. 5 at Los Angeles
Hamilton (Div. V at 5 p.m., Div. IV at 7:30 p.m.) and Nov. 6 at
Birmingham (Div. III at 10 a.m., Div. II at 12:30 p.m., Div. I at 3:15
p.m., Open Division at 6 p.m.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.