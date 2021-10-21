Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff pairings

By Times staff
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

#8 Birmingham at #1 Venice

#5 Taft at #4 El Camino Real

#6 Chatsworth at #3 Granada Hills

#7 Cleveland at #2 Palisades

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#9 Marquez at #8 South East

#12 Los Angeles University at #5 San Fernando

#11 Los Angeles Hamilton at #6 Carson

#10 Los Angeles CES at #7 Los Angeles Marshall

Quarterfinals, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.

South East/Marquez winner at #1 Verdugo Hills

San Fernando/University winner at #4 San Pedro

Carson/Hamilton winner at #3 Sylmar

Marshall/LACES winner at #2 Grant

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Van Nuys at #16 Narbonne

#20 Garfield at #13 Granada Hills Kennedy

#19 Los Angeles at #14 Franklin

#18 Hollywood at #15 Canoga Park

Second round, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.

Narbomme/Van Nuys winner at #1 Sherman Oaks CES

#9 Legacy at #8 Elizabeth

#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 Fremont

Granada Hills Kennedy/Garfield winner at #4 Sun Valley Poly

Franklin/Los Angeles winner at #3 Eagle Rock

#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 King/Drew

#10 Bravo at #7 Bell

Canoga Park/Hollywood winner at #2 Maywood CES

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Mendez at #16 Hawkins

#20 Contreras at #13 Arleta

#19 Angelou at #14 Los Angeles Kennedy

#18 Manual Arts at #15 Northridge

Second round, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.

Hawkins/Mendez winner at #1 New West

#9 Sotomayor at #8 North Hollywood

#12 Lincoln at #5 Vaughn

Arleta/Contreras winner at #4 Triumph

Los Angeles Kennedy/Angelou winner at #3 Orthopaedic

#11 Monroe at #6 Torres

#10 Bernstein at #7 Central City Value

Northridge/Manual Arts winner at #2 Foshay

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Neuwirth at #16 Valley Arts/Sciences

#20 Downtown Magnets at #13 Locke

#19 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #14 CALS Early College

#18 East Valley at #15 Reseda

Second round, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.

Valley Arts/Sciences/Neuwirth winner at #1 WISH

#9 Port of Los Angeles at #8 Chavez

#12 Animo Robinson at #5 Fairfax

Locke/Downtown Magnets winner at #4 Rancho Dominguez

CALS Early College/USC-Media Arts/Engineering winner at #3 Lakeview

#11 Animo De La Hoya at #6 Panorama

#10 University Prep Value at #7 Jefferson

Reseda/East Valley winner at #2 Girls Leadership

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#17 Camino Nuevo at #16 Animo Bunche

#20 Los Angeles Jordan at #13 Sun Valley Magnet

#19 Community Charter at #14 Annenberg

#18 Gertz-Ressler at #15 Ivy Academia

Second round, Oct. 28, 4 p.m.

Animo Bunche/Camino Nuevo winner at #1 North Valley Military

#9 Stern at #8 Math/Science

#12 Animo South Los Angeles at #5 Episcopal

Sun Valley Magnet/Jordan winner at #4 USC Hybrid

Annenberg/Community Charter winner at #3 Middle College

#11 Alliance Bloomfield at #6 Smidt Tech

#10 Dymally at #7 Larchmont

Ivy Academia/Gertz-Ressler winner at #2 Lake Balboa

Notes:

Quarterfinals (Div. II-V), Nov. 1, 4 p.m.; semifinals (Open and Div. I)

and consolation semifinals (Open Division only), Nov. 2, 4 p.m.;

semifinals (Div. II-V), Nov. 3, 4 p.m. Open Division third- and

fifth-place matches, Nov. 4, 4 p.m. Championships, Nov. 5 at Los Angeles

Hamilton (Div. V at 5 p.m., Div. IV at 7:30 p.m.) and Nov. 6 at

Birmingham (Div. III at 10 a.m., Div. II at 12:30 p.m., Div. I at 3:15

p.m., Open Division at 6 p.m.

