High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
#8 Birmingham at #1 Venice
#5 Taft at #4 El Camino Real
#6 Chatsworth at #3 Granada Hills
#7 Cleveland at #2 Palisades
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday
Marquez d. South East, 15-25, 26-24, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12
San Fernando d. Los Angeles University, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-9
Carson d. Los Angeles Hamilton, 25-6, 25-8, 25-13
Los Angeles Marshall d. Los Angeles CES, 25-27, 25-14, 21-25, 25-14, 15-5
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#9 Marquez at #1 Verdugo Hills
#5 San Fernando at #4 San Pedro
#6 Carson at #3 Sylmar
#7 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Grant
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday
Narbonne d. Van Nuys, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Granada Hills Kennedy d. Garfield, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17
Franklin d. Los Angeles, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Canoga Park d. Hollywood, 25-23, 13-25, 25-19, 26-24
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#16 Narbonne at #1 Sherman Oaks CES
#9 Legacy at #8 Elizabeth
#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 Fremont
#13 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Sun Valley Poly
#14 Franklin at #3 Eagle Rock
#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 King/Drew
#10 Bravo at #7 Bell
#15 Canoga Park at #2 Maywood CES
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday
Mendez d. Hawkins, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Contreras d. Arleta, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Angelou d. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 10-25 , 15-4
Northridge d. Manual Arts, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#17 Mendez at #1 New West
#9 Sotomayor at #8 North Hollywood
#12 Lincoln at #5 Vaughn
#20 Contreras at #4 Triumph
#19 Angelou at #3 Orthopaedic
#11 Monroe at #6 Torres
#10 Bernstein at #7 Central City Value
#15 Northridge at #2 Foshay
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday
Valley Arts/Sciences d. Neuwirth, 25-13, 25-8, 25-21
Locke d. Downtown Magnets, 25-23, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21
USC-Media Arts/Engineering d. CALS Early College, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16
East Valley d. Reseda, 22-25, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#16 Valley Arts/Sciences at #1 WISH
#9 Port of Los Angeles at #8 Chavez
#12 Animo Robinson at #5 Fairfax
#13 Locke at #4 Rancho Dominguez
#19 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #3 Lakeview
#11 Animo De La Hoya at #6 Panorama
#10 University Prep Value at #7 Jefferson
#18 East Valley at #2 Girls Leadership
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday
Camino Nuevo d. Animo Bunche, scores not reported
Sun Valley Magnet d. Los Angeles Jordan, 25-16, 25-8, 19-25, 25-12
Community Charter d. Annenberg, 25-15, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19
Ivy Academia d. Gertz-Ressler, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22
Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#17 Camino Nuevo at #1 North Valley Military
#9 Stern at #8 Math/Science
#12 Animo South Los Angeles at #5 Episcopal
#13 Sun Valley Magnet at #4 USC Hybrid
#19 Community Charter at #3 Middle College
#11 Alliance Bloomfield at #6 Smidt Tech
#10 Dymally at #7 Larchmont
#15 Ivy Academia at #2 Lake Balboa
Notes: Quarterfinals (Div. II-V), Nov. 1, 4 p.m.; semifinals (Open and Div. I) and consolation semifinals (Open Division only), Nov. 2, 4 p.m.; semifinals (Div. II-V), Nov. 3, 4 p.m. Open Division third- and fifth-place matches, Nov. 4, 4 p.m. Championships, Nov. 5 at Los Angeles Hamilton (Div. V at 5 p.m., Div. IV at 7:30 p.m.) and Nov. 6 at Birmingham (Div. III at 10 a.m., Div. II at 12:30 p.m., Div. I at 3:15 p.m., Open Division at 6 p.m.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.