High school girls’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

Advertisement

#8 Birmingham at #1 Venice

#5 Taft at #4 El Camino Real

#6 Chatsworth at #3 Granada Hills

#7 Cleveland at #2 Palisades

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday

Marquez d. South East, 15-25, 26-24, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12

San Fernando d. Los Angeles University, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-9

Carson d. Los Angeles Hamilton, 25-6, 25-8, 25-13

Los Angeles Marshall d. Los Angeles CES, 25-27, 25-14, 21-25, 25-14, 15-5

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#9 Marquez at #1 Verdugo Hills

#5 San Fernando at #4 San Pedro

#6 Carson at #3 Sylmar

#7 Los Angeles Marshall at #2 Grant

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday

Narbonne d. Van Nuys, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Granada Hills Kennedy d. Garfield, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17

Franklin d. Los Angeles, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Canoga Park d. Hollywood, 25-23, 13-25, 25-19, 26-24

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#16 Narbonne at #1 Sherman Oaks CES

#9 Legacy at #8 Elizabeth

#12 Wilmington Banning at #5 Fremont

#13 Granada Hills Kennedy at #4 Sun Valley Poly

#14 Franklin at #3 Eagle Rock

#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #6 King/Drew

#10 Bravo at #7 Bell

#15 Canoga Park at #2 Maywood CES

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday

Mendez d. Hawkins, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Contreras d. Arleta, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Angelou d. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 10-25 , 15-4

Northridge d. Manual Arts, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#17 Mendez at #1 New West

#9 Sotomayor at #8 North Hollywood

#12 Lincoln at #5 Vaughn

#20 Contreras at #4 Triumph

#19 Angelou at #3 Orthopaedic

#11 Monroe at #6 Torres

#10 Bernstein at #7 Central City Value

#15 Northridge at #2 Foshay

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday

Valley Arts/Sciences d. Neuwirth, 25-13, 25-8, 25-21

Locke d. Downtown Magnets, 25-23, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21

USC-Media Arts/Engineering d. CALS Early College, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16

East Valley d. Reseda, 22-25, 25-7, 25-16, 25-17

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#16 Valley Arts/Sciences at #1 WISH

#9 Port of Los Angeles at #8 Chavez

#12 Animo Robinson at #5 Fairfax

#13 Locke at #4 Rancho Dominguez

#19 USC-Media Arts/Engineering at #3 Lakeview

#11 Animo De La Hoya at #6 Panorama

#10 University Prep Value at #7 Jefferson

#18 East Valley at #2 Girls Leadership

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday

Camino Nuevo d. Animo Bunche, scores not reported

Sun Valley Magnet d. Los Angeles Jordan, 25-16, 25-8, 19-25, 25-12

Community Charter d. Annenberg, 25-15, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19

Ivy Academia d. Gertz-Ressler, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22

Second round, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#17 Camino Nuevo at #1 North Valley Military

#9 Stern at #8 Math/Science

#12 Animo South Los Angeles at #5 Episcopal

#13 Sun Valley Magnet at #4 USC Hybrid

#19 Community Charter at #3 Middle College

#11 Alliance Bloomfield at #6 Smidt Tech

#10 Dymally at #7 Larchmont

#15 Ivy Academia at #2 Lake Balboa

Notes: Quarterfinals (Div. II-V), Nov. 1, 4 p.m.; semifinals (Open and Div. I) and consolation semifinals (Open Division only), Nov. 2, 4 p.m.; semifinals (Div. II-V), Nov. 3, 4 p.m. Open Division third- and fifth-place matches, Nov. 4, 4 p.m. Championships, Nov. 5 at Los Angeles Hamilton (Div. V at 5 p.m., Div. IV at 7:30 p.m.) and Nov. 6 at Birmingham (Div. III at 10 a.m., Div. II at 12:30 p.m., Div. I at 3:15 p.m., Open Division at 6 p.m.

