High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff pairings

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ WATER POLO

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

#8 Orange Lutheran at #1 Huntington Beach

#5 JSerra at #4 Harvard-Westlake

#6 Laguna Beach at #3 Newport Harbor

#7 Foothill at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION 1

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

A--Corona del Mar at Dos Pueblos

B--Northwood at Redondo

First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

#1 Loyola at Riverside Poly

Santa Margarita at San Clemente

Beckman at Palos Verdes

Damien at #4 Long Beach Wilson

Dana Hills at #3 Santa Barbara

Mira Costa at Los Osos

Winner wild-card A at Oaks Christian

Winner wild-card B at #2 Los Alamitos

DIVISION 2

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#1 Servite at Arlington

Capistrano Valley at Irvine University

El Dorado at El Segundo

Edison at Costa Mesa

Redlands East Valley, bye

Irvine at Corona Santiago

Newbury Park at Schurr

Temple City at #4 Aliso Niguel

Esperanza at #3 Yorba Linda

King at Murrieta Valley

Rio Mesa at Chadwick

San Marcos at South Pasadena

Westlake at Ventura

Villa Park at La Serna

Santa Ynez at Garden Grove Pacifica

#2 San Juan Hills, bye

DIVISION 3

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#1 Thousand Oaks, bye

Claremont at Flintridge Prep

Rancho Cucamonga, bye

Walnut, bye

Brea Olinda, bye

Peninsula at Segerstrom

Bonita, bye

#4 St. Francis at California

#3 Troy, bye

Chino Hills at Glendora

Arcadia at Millikan

Santa Monica at San Marino

Trabuco Hills at Diamond Bar

Palm Desert, bye

Eastvale Roosevelt at Temescal Canyon

#2 Alta Loma, bye

DIVISION 4

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Ayala at #1 Long Beach Poly

Don Lugo, bye

Foothill Tech, bye

Sonora at Pasadena Poly

Fullerton, bye

Temecula Valley at Glendale

Redlands, bye

#4 Portola at Placentia Valencia

#3 Cerritos, bye

Crespi at Malibu

Crescenta Valley, bye

Estancia, bye

Chaparral, bye

Elsinore at Xavier Prep

Los Altos at San Dimas

#2 Camarillo, bye

DIVISION 5

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#1 Carpinteria, bye

Palm Springs at Ramona

Cypress at Western

Sage Hill at Katella

Citrus Valley at West Valley

West Torrance at Los Amigos

La Quinta at Fontana

#4 Downey, bye

#3 Buena, bye

Nordhoff at Charter Oak

Whittier at Ontario

Tustin at Savanna

Chino at South Torrance

Corona Centennial at Valley View

Cathedral at Warren

#2 Burbank, bye

DIVISION 6

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#1 Crean Lutheran at Hillcrest

Lakeside, bye

Bolsa Grande at Saddleback

Keppel, bye

Arroyo Valley, bye

West Covina at Long Beach Cabrillo

Jurupa Valley, bye

#4 Westminster at Perris

Alhambra at #3 Ocean View

Moreno Valley, bye

Westminster La Quinta, bye

Paloma Valley at San Gorgonio

San Bernardino, bye

Lakewood at Tahquitz

Santa Fe at Whitney

#2 Heritage, bye

Notes:

Second round (Div. 3-6), Thursday, 5 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-6),

Nov. 6; semifinals in all divisions, Nov. 10. Championships, Nov. 13 at

Heritage Park (Irvine).

