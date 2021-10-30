High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ WATER POLO
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
#8 Orange Lutheran at #1 Huntington Beach
#5 JSerra at #4 Harvard-Westlake
#6 Laguna Beach at #3 Newport Harbor
#7 Foothill at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION 1
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
A--Corona del Mar at Dos Pueblos
B--Northwood at Redondo
First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
#1 Loyola at Riverside Poly
Santa Margarita at San Clemente
Beckman at Palos Verdes
Damien at #4 Long Beach Wilson
Dana Hills at #3 Santa Barbara
Mira Costa at Los Osos
Winner wild-card A at Oaks Christian
Winner wild-card B at #2 Los Alamitos
DIVISION 2
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#1 Servite at Arlington
Capistrano Valley at Irvine University
El Dorado at El Segundo
Edison at Costa Mesa
Redlands East Valley, bye
Irvine at Corona Santiago
Newbury Park at Schurr
Temple City at #4 Aliso Niguel
Esperanza at #3 Yorba Linda
King at Murrieta Valley
Rio Mesa at Chadwick
San Marcos at South Pasadena
Westlake at Ventura
Villa Park at La Serna
Santa Ynez at Garden Grove Pacifica
#2 San Juan Hills, bye
DIVISION 3
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#1 Thousand Oaks, bye
Claremont at Flintridge Prep
Rancho Cucamonga, bye
Walnut, bye
Brea Olinda, bye
Peninsula at Segerstrom
Bonita, bye
#4 St. Francis at California
#3 Troy, bye
Chino Hills at Glendora
Arcadia at Millikan
Santa Monica at San Marino
Trabuco Hills at Diamond Bar
Palm Desert, bye
Eastvale Roosevelt at Temescal Canyon
#2 Alta Loma, bye
DIVISION 4
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Ayala at #1 Long Beach Poly
Don Lugo, bye
Foothill Tech, bye
Sonora at Pasadena Poly
Fullerton, bye
Temecula Valley at Glendale
Redlands, bye
#4 Portola at Placentia Valencia
#3 Cerritos, bye
Crespi at Malibu
Crescenta Valley, bye
Estancia, bye
Chaparral, bye
Elsinore at Xavier Prep
Los Altos at San Dimas
#2 Camarillo, bye
DIVISION 5
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#1 Carpinteria, bye
Palm Springs at Ramona
Cypress at Western
Sage Hill at Katella
Citrus Valley at West Valley
West Torrance at Los Amigos
La Quinta at Fontana
#4 Downey, bye
#3 Buena, bye
Nordhoff at Charter Oak
Whittier at Ontario
Tustin at Savanna
Chino at South Torrance
Corona Centennial at Valley View
Cathedral at Warren
#2 Burbank, bye
DIVISION 6
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#1 Crean Lutheran at Hillcrest
Lakeside, bye
Bolsa Grande at Saddleback
Keppel, bye
Arroyo Valley, bye
West Covina at Long Beach Cabrillo
Jurupa Valley, bye
#4 Westminster at Perris
Alhambra at #3 Ocean View
Moreno Valley, bye
Westminster La Quinta, bye
Paloma Valley at San Gorgonio
San Bernardino, bye
Lakewood at Tahquitz
Santa Fe at Whitney
#2 Heritage, bye
Notes:
Second round (Div. 3-6), Thursday, 5 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-6),
Nov. 6; semifinals in all divisions, Nov. 10. Championships, Nov. 13 at
Heritage Park (Irvine).
