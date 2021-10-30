High school football: Saturday’s scores
Saturday’s results
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
COAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Coast Union 54. Cuyama Valley 6
EXPRESS LEAGUE
Avalon 44, Southlands Christian 0
Downey Calvary Chapel 59, Sage Hill 38
MAJESTIC LEAGUE
Calvary Baptist 50, Hillcrest Christian 12
VICTORY LEAGUE
Desert Chapel 48, La Verne Lutheran 20
NONLEAGUE
Lancaster Baptist 59, Lancaster Desert Christian 0
