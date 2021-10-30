Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Share

Saturday’s results

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

COAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Advertisement

Coast Union 54. Cuyama Valley 6

EXPRESS LEAGUE

Avalon 44, Southlands Christian 0

Downey Calvary Chapel 59, Sage Hill 38

MAJESTIC LEAGUE

Calvary Baptist 50, Hillcrest Christian 12

VICTORY LEAGUE

Desert Chapel 48, La Verne Lutheran 20

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Baptist 59, Lancaster Desert Christian 0

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement