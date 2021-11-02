Granada Hills, Venice advance to City Section Open Division girls’ volleyball final

Tom Harp couldn’t be happier for his girls’ volleyball team at Granada Hills. The Highlanders will be making their 10th appearance in the City Section championship match in 14 years, trying to win their seventh upper division title when they face Venice on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

The No. 3-seeded Highlanders came through with a 3-1 upset over No. 2 Palisades on Tuesday. Venice defeated El Camino Real 3-1.

“Somehow, we’re coming through,” Harp said.

Hannah Bernstein has been the Highlanders’ top hitter with support from setter Mason Kelly.

The challenge will be trying to topple a Venice team that won the Western League title and is seeded No. 1.

“I think Venice is for real,” Harp said.

San Pedro will play Sylmar in the Division I final at 3:15 p.m. at Birmingham.

In the Southern Section, JSerra has been removed from the Division 3 playoffs because of an ineligible player. El Toro was awarded the championship.