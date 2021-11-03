High school football: City Section playoff pairings
FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Nov 12. 4 p.m.
#8 Garfield (8-2) at #1 Wilmington Banning (7-1)
#5 Birmingham (5-5) at #4 Lincoln (10-0)
#6 South Gate (8-1) at #3 Palisades (10-0)
#7 Los Angeles Roosevelt (7-3) at #2 San Pedro (8-1)
DIVISION I
First round, Friday, 4 p.m.
#16 Chatsworth (6-4) at #1 Dorsey (8-2)
#9 Cleveland (5-2) at #8 Huntington Park (6-4)
#12 Arleta (8-2) at #5 Carson (3-4)
#13 Canoga Park (5-4) at #4 Franklin (8-2)
#14 Granada Hills (4-5) at #3 Reseda (7-2)
#11 Dymally (9-0) at #6 Eagle Rock (6-3)
South East def. Crenshaw, forfeit
#15 Granada Hills Kennedy (8-2) at #2 Venice (4-3)
DIVISION II
First round, Friday, 4 p.m.
#16 Chavez (4-5) at #1 El Camino Real (2-7)
#9 Jefferson (6-4) at #8 Fremont (5-4)
#12 Hawkins (5-4) at #5 Los Angeles Wilson (5-5)
#13 Grant (4-6) at #4 Westchester (2-7)
#14 Legacy (2-5) at #3 Los Angeles Hamilton (6-3)
#11 Marquez (5-4) at #6 Verdugo Hills (6-4)
#10 Bell (1-9) at #7 Maywood CES (7-3)
#15 North Hollywood (4-6) at #2 Fairfax (3-5)
DIVISION III
First round, Friday, 4 p.m.
#16 Los Angeles (3-6) at #1 Taft (3-7)
#9 View Park (2-5) at #8 Contreras (7-3)
#12 Monroe (2-6) at #5 Manual Arts (4-6)
#13 Santee (6-4) at #4 Narbonne (0-8)
#14 Sun Valley Poly (2-8) at #3 Panorama (5-5)
#11 Washington (3-2) at #6 Sylmar (3-7)
New Designs Watts def. Torres, forfeit
#15 Mendez (2-8) at #2 San Fernando (2-6)
Notes: Quarterfinals, Nov. 12, 4 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 19. 4 p.m. Championships, Nov. 26-27.
EIGHT-MAN
Quarterfinals, Friday, 4 p.m.
#1 North Valley Military (7-2), bye
#5 Animo Robinson (3-4) at #4 USC Hybrid (3-6)
#6 Fulton (0-4) at #3 Los Angeles Jordan (2-1)
#2 Sotomayor (5-2), bye
Notes: Semifinals, Nov. 12, 4 p.m. Championship, Nov. 20.
