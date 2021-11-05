How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

A week after a controversial 106-0 win over Morningside that led to anger and apologies, Inglewood defeats St. Bonaventure in the Division 2 playoffs.

24. SAUGUS (8-2) lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 21-7 | Season over

22. CAJON (10-1) lost to Vista Murrieta, 40-27 | Season over

21. BISHOP DIEGO (8-2) lost to Alemany, 45-14 | Season over

19. SIMI VALLEY (10-1) lost to Orange Lutheran, 49-13 | Season over

14. ST. BONAVENTURE (9-1) lost to Inglewood, 26-10 | Season over

13. WARREN (8-1) lost to Corona del Mar, 42-35 | Season over

1. MATER DEI (8-0) idle | vs. Norco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared in the playoffs on Friday:

Inglewood wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons breaks free for a touchdown during a playoff win over St. Bonaventure at Ventura College on Friday.

