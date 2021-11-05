Advertisement
How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared Friday

Inglewood wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons breaks free for a touchdown during a playoff win over St. Bonaventure.
Inglewood wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons breaks free for a touchdown during a playoff win over St. Bonaventure at Ventura College on Friday.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared in the playoffs on Friday:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game

1. MATER DEI (8-0) idle | vs. Norco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. SERVITE (8-2) idle | vs. Santa Margarita, Friday

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1) idle | vs. Los Alamitos, Friday

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (10-0) idle | vs. Mission Viejo, Friday

5. MISSION VIEJO (9-1) idle | at Corona Centennial, Friday

6. LOS ALAMITOS (9-1) idle | at St. John Bosco, Friday

7. SANTA MARGARITA (6-4) idle | at Servite, Friday

8. SIERRA CANYON (6-4) def. JSerra, 42-35 | at Vista Murrieta

9. NORCO (8-2) idle | at Mater Dei, Friday

10. EDISON (8-3) def. Murrieta Valley, 42-14 | at Inglewood

11. ORANGE LUTHERAN (7-4) def. Simi Valley, 49-13 | at Corona del Mar

12. ALEMANY (6-3) def. Bishop Diego, 45-14 | at Bishop Amat

13. WARREN (8-1) lost to Corona del Mar, 42-35 | Season over

14. ST. BONAVENTURE (9-1) lost to Inglewood, 26-10 | Season over

15. INGLEWOOD (9-0) def. St. Bonaventure, 26-10 | vs. Edison

16. BISHOP AMAT (8-3) def. Yorba Linda, 44-21 | vs. Alemany

17. GARDENA SERRA (6-4) def. Chaminade, 40-14 | vs. Foothill

18. ETIWANDA (11-0) def. Oak Hills, 46-20 | vs. Villa Park/at Loyola

19. SIMI VALLEY (10-1) lost to Orange Lutheran, 49-13 | Season over

20. GLENDORA (11-0) def. Downey, 35-14 | at Apple Valley

21. BISHOP DIEGO (8-2) lost to Alemany, 45-14 | Season over

22. CAJON (10-1) lost to Vista Murrieta, 40-27 | Season over

23. VISTA MURRIETA (9-2) def. Cajon, 40-27 | vs. Sierra Canyon

24. SAUGUS (8-2) lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 21-7 | Season over

25. CORONA DEL MAR (9-2) def. Warren, 42-35 | vs. Orange Lutheran

