High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ WATER POLO
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)
#4 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
#3 Newport Harbor at #2 Mater Dei, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Loyola 9, Santa Margarita 8
Long Beach Wilson 16, Palos Verdes 7
Santa Barbara 9, Mira Costa 8
Oaks Christian 6, Los Alamitos 5
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times tba
#4 Long Beach Wilson vs. #1 Loyola
Oaks Christian vs. #3 Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Servite 7, El Dorado 6
Redlands East Valley 7, Aliso Niguel 6
Yorba Linda 13, San Marcos 8
San Juan Hills 10, Westlake 9
Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times tba
#1 Servite vs. Redlands East Valley
#2 San Juan Hills vs. #3 Yorba Linda, 3:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Thousand Oaks 9, Rancho Cucamonga 6
Bonita 13, Brea Olinda 12
Troy 11, Santa Monica 9
Alta Loma 19, Palm Desert 7
Semifinals, Wednesday at alternate sites tba
Bonita vs. #1 Thousand Oaks
#3 Troy vs. #2 Alta Loma
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Long Beach Poly 18, Pasadena Poly 8
Portola 12, Fullerton 10
Crespi 15, Estancia 10
Camarillo 11, Chaparral 7
Semifinals, Wednesday at alternate sites tba
#1 Long Beach Poly vs. #4 Portola
#2 Camarillo vs. Crespi
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Carpinteria 18, Sage Hill 8
Downey 6, Citrus Valley 5
Buena 26. Tustin 3
Burbank 14, Valley View 7
Semifinals, Wednesday at alternate sites tba
#4 Downey vs. #1 Carpinteria
#3 Buena vs. #2 Burbank
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Crean Lutheran 15, Keppel 8
Westminster 9, Long Beach Cabrillo 8
Ocean View 13, Westminster La Quinta 8
Heritage 9, Lakewood 6
Semifinals, Wednesday at alternate sites tba
#1 Crean Lutheran vs. #4 Westminster
#3 Ocean View vs. #2 Heritage
Notes: Championships, Nov. 13 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
