High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Water polo ball in pool.
(Getty Images)
By Eric Maddy
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ WATER POLO

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine)

#4 Harvard-Westlake at #1 Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

#3 Newport Harbor at #2 Mater Dei, 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Loyola 9, Santa Margarita 8

Long Beach Wilson 16, Palos Verdes 7

Santa Barbara 9, Mira Costa 8

Oaks Christian 6, Los Alamitos 5

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times tba

#4 Long Beach Wilson vs. #1 Loyola

Oaks Christian vs. #3 Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Servite 7, El Dorado 6

Redlands East Valley 7, Aliso Niguel 6

Yorba Linda 13, San Marcos 8

San Juan Hills 10, Westlake 9

Semifinals, Wednesday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times tba

#1 Servite vs. Redlands East Valley

#2 San Juan Hills vs. #3 Yorba Linda, 3:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Thousand Oaks 9, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Bonita 13, Brea Olinda 12

Troy 11, Santa Monica 9

Alta Loma 19, Palm Desert 7

Semifinals, Wednesday at alternate sites tba

Bonita vs. #1 Thousand Oaks

#3 Troy vs. #2 Alta Loma

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Long Beach Poly 18, Pasadena Poly 8

Portola 12, Fullerton 10

Crespi 15, Estancia 10

Camarillo 11, Chaparral 7

Semifinals, Wednesday at alternate sites tba

#1 Long Beach Poly vs. #4 Portola

#2 Camarillo vs. Crespi

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Carpinteria 18, Sage Hill 8

Downey 6, Citrus Valley 5

Buena 26. Tustin 3

Burbank 14, Valley View 7

Semifinals, Wednesday at alternate sites tba

#4 Downey vs. #1 Carpinteria

#3 Buena vs. #2 Burbank

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Crean Lutheran 15, Keppel 8

Westminster 9, Long Beach Cabrillo 8

Ocean View 13, Westminster La Quinta 8

Heritage 9, Lakewood 6

Semifinals, Wednesday at alternate sites tba

#1 Crean Lutheran vs. #4 Westminster

#3 Ocean View vs. #2 Heritage

Notes: Championships, Nov. 13 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

