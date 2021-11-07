Venice achieves historic victory in City Section girls’ volleyball

The Venice High girls’ volleyball team made history Saturday night, becoming the first in school history to win a City Section upper division volleyball championship. The Gondoliers defeated six-time champion Granada Hills 3-1 to win the Open Division title under coach Raul Aviles.

“It’s incredible,” Aviles said. “We are lucky enough to have a group of talented individuals. To go 3-0 in the Open Division is something we knew we were capable of. We were ready for the moment. It was an amazing experience.”

Rain Martinez had 12 kills and Daniella Kensinger had 11 kills. Biko Hollie contributed key serves when Venice had to rally in the first set.

Venice learned on Sunday that it will open the state regional playoffs with a home match on Tuesday against San Diego Del Norte. Venice is seeded No. 2 in Division II.

Sylmar won the Division I championship with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 win over San Pedro.

In Division II, Eagle Rock defeated SOCES 14-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22.

In Division III, North Hollywood defeated Foshay 25-18, 25-11, 25-13.