Girls’ volleyball: Southern California and Northern California Regional results and updated pairings

Weaverville Trinity d. Rocklin Western Sierra, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Burlingame Mercy d. San Francisco Convent of the Sacred Heart, 25-16, 25-10, 25-19

San Diego Parker d. El Rancho, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Granada Hills d. San Diego Rancho Bernardo, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Palos Verdes d. San Diego County San Marcos, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

