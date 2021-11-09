Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#4 Irvine University at #1 Westlake

#3 Mira Costa at #2 Peninsula

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Monday

Laguna Beach 12, Claremont 6

La Canada 10, Mater Dei 8

Huntington Beach 9, Marlborough 9 (Huntington Beach won on games, 75-67)

San Marino 10, Aliso Niguel 8

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

La Canada at Laguna Beach

Huntington Beach at #2 San Marino

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Monday

Foothill 10, Temescal Canyon 8

Trabuco Hills 9, San Marcos 9 (Trabuco Hills won on games, 80-74)

JSerra 12, Troy 6

Campbell Hall 12, Archer 6

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#1 Foothill at Trabuco Hills

#2 Campbell Hall at #3 JSerra

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Monday

Tesoro 12, Pasadena Poly 6

Whitney 10, Burbank 8

Mayfield 10, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Sunny Hills 14, St. Margaret’s 4

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Whitney at #1 Tesoro

Mayfield at #2 Sunny Hills

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Monday

Westminster La Quinta 10, Malibu 8

San Dimas 9, Cerritos 9 (San Dimas won on games, 70-69)

Long Beach Poly 16, Carpinteria 2

Geffen 13, Garden Grove 5

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Westminster La Quinta at San Dimas

#2 Geffen at Long Beach Poly

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Monday

Katella 9, Webb 9 (Katella won on games, 75-71)

Apple Valley 10, Century 8

Northview 12, Loara 6

El Rancho 12, Nordhoff 6

Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

#1 Katella at Apple Valley

#2 El Rancho at Northview

Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club.

High School Sports

