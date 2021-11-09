High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ TENNIS
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#4 Irvine University at #1 Westlake
#3 Mira Costa at #2 Peninsula
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Monday
Laguna Beach 12, Claremont 6
La Canada 10, Mater Dei 8
Huntington Beach 9, Marlborough 9 (Huntington Beach won on games, 75-67)
San Marino 10, Aliso Niguel 8
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
La Canada at Laguna Beach
Huntington Beach at #2 San Marino
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Monday
Foothill 10, Temescal Canyon 8
Trabuco Hills 9, San Marcos 9 (Trabuco Hills won on games, 80-74)
JSerra 12, Troy 6
Campbell Hall 12, Archer 6
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Foothill at Trabuco Hills
#2 Campbell Hall at #3 JSerra
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Monday
Tesoro 12, Pasadena Poly 6
Whitney 10, Burbank 8
Mayfield 10, Rancho Cucamonga 8
Sunny Hills 14, St. Margaret’s 4
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Whitney at #1 Tesoro
Mayfield at #2 Sunny Hills
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Monday
Westminster La Quinta 10, Malibu 8
San Dimas 9, Cerritos 9 (San Dimas won on games, 70-69)
Long Beach Poly 16, Carpinteria 2
Geffen 13, Garden Grove 5
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
Westminster La Quinta at San Dimas
#2 Geffen at Long Beach Poly
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Monday
Katella 9, Webb 9 (Katella won on games, 75-71)
Apple Valley 10, Century 8
Northview 12, Loara 6
El Rancho 12, Nordhoff 6
Semifinals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
#1 Katella at Apple Valley
#2 El Rancho at Northview
Notes: Championships, Friday at Claremont Club.
