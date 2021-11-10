High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section semifinal result and City championship result
BOYS’ WATER POLO
CITY
Championship, Wednesday
Palisades 22, Cleveland 7
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday
Huntington Beach 11, Harvard-Westlake 9
Newport Harbor 10, Mater Dei 9
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday
Loyola 12, Long Beach Wilson 9
Oaks Christian 9, Santa Barbara 6
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday
Redlands East Valley 7, Servite 4
Yorba Linda 10, San Juan Hills 9
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
Thousand Oaks 10, Bonita 5
Alta Loma 15, Troy 7
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
Long Beach Poly 7, Portola 6
Crespi 14, Camarillo 8
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Carpinteria 13, Downey 6
Burbank 9, Buena 8
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Wednesday
Crean Lutheran 18, Westminster 8
Ocean View 11, Heritage 9
Championships, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times tba
Open Division: #1 Huntington Beach vs. #3 Newport Harbor
Division 1: Oaks Christian vs. #1 Loyola
Division 2: #3 Yorba Linda vs. Redlands East Valley
Division 3: #2 Alta Loma vs. #1 Thousand Oaks
Division 4: Crespi vs. #1 Long Beach Poly
Division 5: #1 Carpinteria vs. #2 Burbank
Division 6: #3 Ocean View vs. #1 Crean Lutheran
