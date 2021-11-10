Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section semifinal result and City championship result

By Times staff
BOYS’ WATER POLO

CITY

Championship, Wednesday

Palisades 22, Cleveland 7

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday

Huntington Beach 11, Harvard-Westlake 9

Newport Harbor 10, Mater Dei 9

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday

Loyola 12, Long Beach Wilson 9

Oaks Christian 9, Santa Barbara 6

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday

Redlands East Valley 7, Servite 4

Yorba Linda 10, San Juan Hills 9

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

Thousand Oaks 10, Bonita 5

Alta Loma 15, Troy 7

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Wednesday

Long Beach Poly 7, Portola 6

Crespi 14, Camarillo 8

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

Carpinteria 13, Downey 6

Burbank 9, Buena 8

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Wednesday

Crean Lutheran 18, Westminster 8

Ocean View 11, Heritage 9

Championships, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times tba

Open Division: #1 Huntington Beach vs. #3 Newport Harbor

Division 1: Oaks Christian vs. #1 Loyola

Division 2: #3 Yorba Linda vs. Redlands East Valley

Division 3: #2 Alta Loma vs. #1 Thousand Oaks

Division 4: Crespi vs. #1 Long Beach Poly

Division 5: #1 Carpinteria vs. #2 Burbank

Division 6: #3 Ocean View vs. #1 Crean Lutheran

