High school football: Southern California and Northern California Regional pairings

Division 4-A: Chico (9-3) vs. San Francisco Sacred Heart Cathedral (6-7) at Kezar Stadium (San Francisco)

Division 1-A: Pittsburg (9-2) vs. Bakersfield Liberty (10-2) at Bakersfield College

Division 5-AA: Novato San Marin (12-1) vs. Sutter (10-1) at Yuba City River Valley

Division 4-AA: Escalon (12-1) vs. Kentfield Marin Catholic (12-1) at San Rafael

Division 6-A: El Camino Real (6-7) vs. Arlington (6-8) at Riverside Ramona

Division 5-A: Santa Maria Righetti (5-8) vs. Northwood (9-5) at Irvine

Division 1-AA: San Diego Cathedral (9-2) vs. Orange Lutheran (10-4) at Orange Coast College

Open Division: Mater Dei (11-0) vs. San Mateo Serra (11-1) at Saddleback College, Dec. 11, 8 p.m.

