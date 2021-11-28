Sierra Canyon remains No. 1 in Times’ boys’ basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game (last rank)
1. SIERRA CANYON (4-1); Home games this week vs. West Ranch, Beverly Hills; 1
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1); Close loss to Duncanville in Texas; 2
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-0); Waiting for guard Cameron Thrower to return; 3
4. ETIWANDA (1-0); 6-foot-6 Curtis Williams will have big season; 4
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-1); Dusty Stromer and Ben Shtolzberg off to good starts; 5
6. DAMIEN (6-0); RJ Smith, Spivey Word lead early season success; 6
7. MATER DEI (2-0); Headed to Chicago for Saturday game; 7
8. ROLLING HILLS PREP (3-0); Benny Gealer is the real deal; 8
9. TAFT (3-0); Impressive start and clear City title favorite; 25
10. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (2-1); Waiting for Malik Moore to go off; 9
11. COLONY (2-0); Impressive win over King/Drew; 11
12. WEST RANCH (0-0); Start season Tuesday vs. Canyon; 10
13. SANTA MARGARITA (6-0); Teamwork sparks Eagles; NR
14. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1); Did well in trip to Chicago; 12
15. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (4-0); Knights are back among the best; 18
16. FOUNTAIN VALLEY (0-0); Begin action this week; 15
17. ST. BERNARD (4-0); Play in Westchester tourney; 19
18. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); vs. Redondo Union on Monday; 21
19. ST. ANTHONY (4-1); Off until next week; 13
20. RIVERSIDE POLY (4-1); Close loss to Damien; NR
21. LOS ALTOS (3-1); vs. Roosevelt on Tuesday; 14
23. ANAHEIM CANYON (5-1); Play in Sonora tourney; 22
24. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (4-1); Big win over St. Francis; NR
25. MIRA COSTA (6-0); Dylan Black is starring for Mustangs; NR
